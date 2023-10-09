Home

Surya Grahan 2023: Can You Perform Havan During Solar Eclipse? Here’s What We Know

Solar Eclipse will be on October 14. This period is considered inauspicious in Hindu culture. However, performing havan during eclipse is considered auspicious . Why? Check it out.

Surya Grahan 2023: Eclipse or Grahan is considered inauspicious as per Hindu beliefs. They have a detrimental effect on every living thing on the planet with the exception of humans. Many actions are forbidden during the eclipse time, according to religious doctrine. For example, one should not touch God, consume food, walk outside if pregnant, or use a knife or scissors, etc., during the eclipse period. There are several myths and worries surrounding the eclipse, despite the fact that everyone is reading and hearing about it. Are you also going to be impacted? If so, how much of an impact will it have on you?

SURYA AND CHANDRA GRAHAN DATE AND TIME

The Panchang records that there have been a total of 4 eclipses this year, including two in April. The last two will be in the month of October.

An annular solar eclipse will occur on October 14 and the sun will cast a ring of fire around the moon. In New Delhi, the solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 PM and terminate at 11:34 PM. The lunar eclipse will occur as the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on its surface on October 28, 2023. It will begin at 11:31 PM and terminate at 3:36 in the morning.

WHY DO PEOPLE DO HAVAN DURING GRAHAN?

The scriptures refer to the time frame that includes the solar eclipse as ‘Siddhi time.’ Siddhi time refers to the period of time when the existence of the Gods and Goddesses can be established via the performance of particular activities. It is recommended to do Shanti Havan, Rahu Havan, or Surya Havan during a solar eclipse.

When the havan is performed during a solar eclipse, the home is filled with holy energy. In addition, one gains health advantages. The havan done during this time is said to have a curative impact, curing the illness.

SURYA GRAHAN 2023 DOS AND DON’TS

While worshipping or touching god during a solar eclipse is prohibited, it is okay to perform meditation and chant mantras during an eclipse. Remember that no food should be cooked during this time. Sleeping, defecation and applying makeup are also highly prohibited during the eclipse.

Every year, there will be a solar eclipse, thus you can conduct havan then to ensure that the time has NO impact on your family.

