Home

Astrology

Surya Grahan 2023 Negative Impact on India: Increase in Gold Prices, More Earthquakes And Accidents May Happen – Astrologer Speaks!

Surya Grahan 2023 Negative Impact on India: Increase in Gold Prices, More Earthquakes And Accidents May Happen – Astrologer Speaks!

The world will be witnessing a solar eclipse on October 14. While this Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, it will affect the condition here. Here are few things that are likely to happen.

Surya Grahan negative impact on India

The solar eclipse this year is on ‘Sarv Pitri Amavasya’ – October 14, 2023. This Surya Grahan will not be visible in India as it will start at night (ISD) and will end before the next sunrise. Since the solar eclipse is not visible, one doesn’t need to observe the Sutak Kaal as well. However, the eclipse is going to have a negative effect on India and the world. Here’s more about the Grahan!

Trending Now

Effects of Solar Eclipse 2023:

The effect of a solar eclipse has acquired additional significance as it will be followed by a lunar eclipse in around 2 weeks’ time. The concurrent solar and lunar eclipse comes with numerous astrological significances. Secondly, the month’s end will also witness the transit of Rahu Dev and Ketu Dev, hence the impact of solar & and lunar eclipse read together with the transit of Rahu and Ketu Dev will have both short & and long-term prospects (next 6-9 months) on India and the rest of the world.

You may like to read

How will India and the rest of the world be impacted by this solar eclipse?

Gold prices may see a new record jump and gold may kiss a new historical height over the next few months. The prices of essential food commodities may see an unprecedented rise. Natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, and those related to the earth will keep government agencies on their toes. The government may see opposition from all corners which may lead to unrest in many parts of the country. Man-made calamities such as riots, terrorist attacks and tension on the border will also keep government agencies on their toes. Accidents related to travel routes may be seen. Some big financial scandals may also get discovered and will shake up the entire nation. Despite these hurdles and issues, India will prove to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Precautions One Should Undertake

Do not consume any cooked food from the night. Place basil (tulsi) leaves in milk, curd and other edibles which are to be used in the future.

What to do after the Solar Eclipse?

Even though the solar eclipse is not visible in India, it is essential and imperative to incorporate certain remedies in our lives. (Remedies to be done on Oct 15, 2023)

Mix Gangajal and red flowers in bathing water. Offer water to the Sun and chant Surya Gayatri Mantra. Sprinkle Gangajal in every corner of the house.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES