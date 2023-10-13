Home

Surya Grahan on October 14th: Leo, Virgo And Other Zodiac Signs Which Are Affected by Solar Eclipse – Check Remedies!

The world is going to witness the last solar eclipse of the year onn October 14th, Saturday. And while it will not be visible in India, the Surya Grahan is going to have its impact on people as per their zodiac signs. Check yours.

Get ready for a celestial show on October 14th – a solar eclipse! It’s a rare event that can affect each zodiac sign differently. We are here to help you understand how this Surya Grahan might influence your sign and suggest remedies to make the most of its energy.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

The solar eclipse will ignite your inner drive, fueling your ambition. Yet, exercise caution against hasty decisions. Consider using a red jasper stone during meditation to anchor yourself and maintain laser-like focus as you navigate this surge of energy.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The upcoming eclipse will cast a spotlight on your social life, offering a chance to nurture connections with loved ones. Illuminate the path to harmony by lighting a green candle, fostering a sense of unity and strengthening your relationships.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

For Geminis, the solar eclipse shines a light on your career. Be prepared for unexpected shifts at work. Carrying an amethyst crystal can be your calming anchor, helping you adapt to any surprises and changes with grace and composure.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This solar eclipse stirs your wanderlust and curiosity. It’s an ideal moment to map out an adventure or embrace a new pastime. Light a white candle to guide your thoughts towards finding clarity and realizing your dreams.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

The eclipse has an eye on your shared finances and resources. To navigate this, consulting a financial advisor could be wise. Tuck a citrine crystal into your wallet; it’s like a magnet for abundance, drawing prosperity and good fortune your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

The solar eclipse spotlights your relationships. It’s a time to be open and sincere with your loved ones. Keep a rose quartz close; it’s like a love amplifier, strengthening the bonds that connect you and your partner, adding warmth and tenderness to your connection.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

During this eclipse, your well-being steps into the limelight. Prioritize your health and contemplate a fresh fitness regimen. Adorn a turquoise gemstone for an extra energy boost. It’s like a vitality booster that can help you stay active and invigorated during this phase.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

This eclipse ignites your creative spark. Seize this moment to explore your artistic passions. Light an orange candle for an added burst of creative inspiration. It’s like a vibrant flame fueling your imagination and guiding you towards artistic brilliance during this celestial event.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

The solar eclipse may introduce shifts in your household or family life. Embrace these changes and think about freshening up your space with redecoration or renovation. Light a blue candle to invite peace and harmony into your home, creating a serene environment during this period of transformation.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

This eclipse spotlights your gift of gab. It’s a prime moment to share your ideas and thoughts. Keep a lapis lazuli crystal nearby; it’s like a language enhancer, helping you speak with clarity and eloquence, making sure your words shine during this celestial event.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

This eclipse may influence your finances. Exercise prudence with your money and think about setting aside some savings for unforeseen costs. Carrying a green aventurine in your wallet is like a financial guardian, drawing stability and prosperity into your financial affairs during this celestial event.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Your inner wisdom shines during this eclipse. Tune in to your instincts and trust your inner guidance. Try meditating with an amethyst crystal; it’s like a spiritual bridge, aiding your connection to your deeper self and enhancing your intuition during this celestial event.

