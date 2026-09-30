The grahas-planetary forces in vedic astrology: Understanding the nine grahas in a vedic birth chart

Discover the role of the nine Grahas in Vedic astrology and learn how planetary forces are interpreted in a Vedic birth chart

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Grahas-planetary forces in vedic astrology (PC: Magnific)

Now we come to the forces that activate this framework: The Grahas.

In Vedic Astrology, the Grahas are commonly understood as planetary influences. The Sanskrit word Graha carries a deeper meaning -that which grasps, influences or holds our experience. The Grahas represent different principles, tendencies and functions within the Kundli.

The Nava Graha: The Nine Grahas

Vedic Astrology traditionally works with nine primary Grahas:

Surya -Sun

Chandra -Moon

Mangala -Mars

Budha -Mercury

Guru -Jupiter

Shukra -Venus

Shani -Saturn

Rahu -North Lunar Node

Ketu -South Lunar Node

The Sun and Moon are luminaries, while Rahu and Ketu are the two lunar nodes.

Together, the Nava Graha form an essential part of the interpretive language of Jyotisha. What Does Each Graha Signify?Each Graha represents a distinct principle of life.

Surya (Sun) signifies the Atma, vitality, identity, authority, confidence, leadership, father and one’s sense of purpose. It represents the principle of individuality and illumination.

Chandra (Moon) signifies the Manas (mind), emotions, sensitivity, memory, nourishment, mother and inner experience. It reflects how we perceive, process and emotionally respond to life.

Mangala (Mars) signifies courage, strength, energy, action, initiative, competition, siblings and the ability to assert oneself. It represents the force that enables us to act.

Budha (Mercury) signifies intellect, communication, speech, learning, analysis, logic, commerce and practical reasoning. It represents the faculty through which we process information and communicate.

Guru (Jupiter) signifies wisdom, knowledge, teachers, guidance, Dharma, children, expansion, faith and higher understanding. It represents the principle of growth and wisdom.

Shukra (Venus) signifies relationships, marriage, beauty, creativity, pleasure, art, comforts, refinement and material enjoyment. It represents harmony, attraction and the ability to appreciate and create.

Shani (Saturn) signifies discipline, responsibility, endurance, structure, perseverance, labour, limitations and time. It represents the principle of maturity through experience, effort and patience.

Rahu signifies desire, ambition, worldly fascination, unconventional experiences, obsession, foreign influences and the urge to explore what is unfamiliar. It can intensify whatever area of life it influences.

Ketu signifies detachment, renunciation, spiritual insight, past tendencies, separation and inward exploration. It points towards areas where the individual may seek distance from material attachment and move towards deeper understanding.

These are the foundational significations of the Grahas. They are not, by themselves, fixed predictions.

A Graha’s actual expression in a Kundli depends upon its placement, strength, lordship, associations and the larger context of the chart. That is why the same Graha can express itself differently in different birth charts.

For now, however, it is important to understand the basic language of the Nava Graha because before we can interpret a planetary placement, we must first understand what the planet itself signifies. The architecture of the Kundli is now beginning to come together.

We have understood the Lagna, the Dwadasha Bhava, and now the Grahas.

The next question is: In what environment do these Grahas express themselves?

That brings us to the Rashis -the twelve signs of the zodiac.

In Part 5, we will explore the twelve Rashis, their elements, qualities and modes, and understand how they shape the expression of the Grahas within a Vedic birth chart.