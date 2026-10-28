The remaining three components of Shadbala, Cheshta Bala, Naisargika Bala & Drik Bala in Vedic Astrology

Explore Cheshta Bala, Naisargika Bala and Drik Bala in Vedic astrology to understand how planetary motion, natural strength and planetary aspects influence the traditional assessment of a Graha.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/astrology/the-remaining-three-components-of-shadbala-cheshta-bala-naisargika-bala-drik-bala-in-vedic-astrology-8539705/ Copy

Three Components of Shadbala (PC: Magnific)

In Part 14, we introduced Shadbala, the sixfold system of planetary strength in classical Vedic Astrology. In Part 15, we explored the first three components: Sthana Bala, Dig Bala and Kala Bala, which assess positional, directional and temporal strength.

We now complete our study of Shadbala by examining the remaining three components: Cheshta Bala, Naisargika Bala and Drik Bala. These help us understand the role of planetary motion, natural strength and aspectual influences in the traditional assessment of a Graha.

Cheshta Bala — Motional Strength

Cheshta Bala refers to the strength associated with planetary motion. In classical Jyotish, a planet’s apparent movement as observed from Earth is an important consideration in assessing its strength.

The apparent speed and direction of a planet can vary. Some planets appear to move forward against the background of the zodiac, while at certain periods they appear to move backwards. This apparent backward movement is known as retrogression, or Vakra Gati.

In traditional planetary-strength calculations, motional conditions contribute to Cheshta Bala. The precise assessment follows classical rules rather than a simple assumption that every retrograde planet is automatically strong.

Retrogression is often misunderstood in popular astrology. A retrograde planet is not necessarily favourable, unfavourable, powerful or weak in every respect simply because it is retrograde. Its strength must be assessed through the applicable calculation method, and its results must be interpreted through the complete horoscope.

For example, when examining a retrograde Guru (Jupiter), an astrologer should consider its Cheshta Bala alongside its sign dignity, Bhava placement, functional lordship, conjunctions, aspects and other relevant factors.

The central principle is that Cheshta Bala adds a dimension of planetary strength associated with motion; it does not independently determine the results of a Graha.

Naisargika Bala — Natural Strength

Naisargika Bala refers to the natural strength assigned to the Grahas within the classical Shadbala system.

Unlike positional or directional strength, Naisargika Bala is a fixed value assigned to each of the seven visible Grahas. It does not change according to the individual planet’s Rashi or Bhava placement in a particular horoscope.

The traditional ordering of natural strength, from lower to higher, is:

Shani (Saturn)

Mangala (Mars)

Budha (Mercury)

Guru (Jupiter)

Shukra (Venus)

Chandra (Moon)

Surya (Sun)

In the standard quantitative scheme, the values increase progressively from Shani to Surya.

This ordering is part of the traditional calculation of Shadbala. It should not be interpreted as a ranking of which planets always produce the most beneficial results.

For example, the fact that Surya has the highest Naisargika Bala does not mean that Surya will always give better results than Shani in every birth chart. Their functional roles, placements, dignity, aspects and other strength factors differ from horoscope to horoscope.

Naisargika Bala represents natural strength within the calculation system, not an absolute judgement of a planet’s ability to produce favourable life outcomes.

Drik Bala — Aspectual Strength

Drik Bala refers to aspectual strength. It assesses the contribution of planetary aspects to the strength of a Graha within the Shadbala framework.

In Vedic Astrology, planetary aspects establish relationships between Grahas. As discussed in Part 12, the seven classical Grahas have a seventh-house aspect, while Mangala, Guru and Shani also have their respective special aspects in the Parashari system.

Drik Bala applies prescribed calculation rules to the relevant planetary influences. It is not merely a count of how many planets aspect a particular Graha. The strength and nature of the aspects are considered according to the calculation method.

This distinction is important because a planet’s aspectual strength cannot be assessed accurately by simply labelling every aspect as good or bad.

For example, when evaluating Shani, an astrologer must consider its aspectual relationships alongside its sign placement, Bhava lordship and the other components of Shadbala. The result is a more systematic assessment than relying on one planetary aspect in isolation.

Drik Bala therefore connects the study of planetary aspects with the broader question of planetary strength.

Bringing all six components together

We have now explored all six components of Shadbala.

Sthana Bala — positional strength Dig Bala — directional strength Kala Bala — temporal strength Cheshta Bala — motional strength Naisargika Bala — natural strength Drik Bala — aspectual strength

These six components are calculated according to their respective rules and combined to obtain a Graha’s total Shadbala.

The total is traditionally expressed in Virupas, with 60 Virupas equivalent to one Rupa. The resulting value can be compared with the prescribed strength requirements used in the relevant classical calculation framework.

Each component contributes a different dimension. Some depend on the specific birth chart, while Naisargika Bala is a fixed natural-strength value for each Graha.

This is why Shadbala is more comprehensive than judging a planet solely by its sign placement or retrograde status.

Does higher Shadbala mean better results?

This is one of the most important questions in the study of planetary strength.

A higher Shadbala value indicates greater strength according to the particular quantitative framework. However, it does not automatically mean that the planet will produce favourable results in every area of life.

To understand a planet’s results, an astrologer must also consider its natural character, functional lordship, Bhava placement, sign dignity, planetary associations and the overall chart.

For example, when examining the sixth lord, a strong planet may have a greater capacity to express the significations associated with that lordship. Whether the resulting circumstances are favourable, challenging or mixed depends on the broader astrological context.

Similarly, a planet with lower Shadbala should not automatically be considered incapable of producing results.

Planetary strength and the nature of planetary results are related, but they are not the same thing.

Shadbala and the complete horoscope

Shadbala is one important component of classical chart interpretation, not a replacement for the rest of the horoscope.

A comprehensive assessment may include:

* The Lagna and its lord

* The Bhava occupied by the planet

* The Bhavas ruled by the planet

* Exaltation, debilitation, own-sign placement and Moolatrikona

* Conjunctions and planetary aspects

* Relevant yogas and divisional charts

* The operating Dasha and the question being examined

These factors must be considered together to form a meaningful interpretation.

For instance, a career analysis would not rely on the Shadbala of the tenth lord alone. It would also examine the tenth Bhava, its lord, the Lagna, relevant planetary significators and the Dasha period.

The same principle applies when examining marriage, education, finances, health-related astrological indications or spiritual development.

From planetary strength to functional role

With Parts 14, 15 and 16, we have completed our introduction to Shadbala. We now understand that planetary strength can be assessed through six distinct dimensions, each contributing to a broader picture of a Graha’s capacity within the traditional astrological framework.

Our next step is to examine the role a planet plays in a particular horoscope.

A Graha has a natural character, but its functional role also depends on the Bhavas it rules for a particular Lagna. This distinction is essential because the same planet may function differently for different Ascendants.

In Part 17, we will explore Natural Benefic and Malefic Grahas in Vedic Astrology, examining the traditional classification of planets and distinguishing their natural characteristics from the results they may produce in an individual birth chart.

The study of Shadbala teaches us that planetary strength is multidimensional. To understand its significance, we must combine this assessment with planetary lordship, dignity and the complete structure of the horoscope.