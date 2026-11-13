The Sun, The River, The Fast: Why Chhath is Bihar’s most soulful festival?

No priests, no temples—just pure devotion to the Sun and nature. Discover why Chhath Puja remains Bihar’s most soulful and humbling festival.

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Chhath Puja 2026 (PC: Magnific)

There is no idol. No priest chanting on your behalf. Just a river at dusk, a sky turning gold, and hundreds of people standing waist-deep in water, holding baskets of fruit toward the sun.

That is Chhath. And for anyone who has witnessed it once, it never leaves you.

Celebrated six days after Diwali, Chhath Puja is one of the oldest and most rigorous Hindu festivals, dedicated not to a deity in a temple but to Surya, the Sun God, the visible source of all life, and to Chhathi Maiya, the divine mother who grants health and protects children. Its roots lie in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, but today its ghats stretch from Patna’s Gandak to the banks of the Hudson in New Jersey.

In 2026, Chhath will be observed over four days from Friday, November 13 to Monday, November 16, with the main evening offering, Sandhya Arghya, on Sunday, November 15.

It is called Surya Shashti Vrata for a reason. It is a vow, not just a festival.

The Four days of discipline

Chhath is beautiful because it is hard. Purity, or shuddhata, is everything.

Day 1: Nahay Khay (Nov 13)

The devotee, or vratin, takes a dip in the holy river and brings home water to cook a simple meal of rice, chana dal and bottle gourd cooked on a wood fire. The home is cleaned as if a sacred space.

Day 2: Kharna (Nov 14)

A day-long fast without a drop of water. In the evening, the vratin cooks kheer with jaggery and roti over that same earthen chulha and offers it to the sun before breaking the fast. After this meal, the 36-hour Nirjala fast begins.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (Nov 15)

The spectacle. Devotees, often mothers, dress in new sarees of turmeric yellow or sindoor red, prepare soop baskets piled with thekua, coconuts, sugarcane, bananas and lemons, and walk to the riverbank. At sunset, they stand in water and offer arghya to the setting sun. It is a prayer of gratitude for the day that was.

Day 4: Usha Arghya (Nov 16)

Before dawn, they return. In the cold November mist, they wait for the first light. As the sun rises, they offer arghya again. A prayer for the day that will be. The fast is broken with ginger and holy water.

Why it matters now more than ever?

In most festivals we ask the gods to come to us. In Chhath, we go to nature.

There is deep science and philosophy hidden in the ritual. We bow to the setting sun as respectfully as to the rising one, reminding us that decline is as sacred as ascent. The fast, the river bath, the offering of seasonal fruits, all align the body with the solar cycle at the turn of winter.

For the Bihari diaspora, Chhath has become identity. In villages, entire families return home for it. In cities and abroad, wherever a small pond or river is found, a ghat is created. You will see second-generation kids in sweatshirts helping their mothers keep thekua from burning, singing the old folk songs:

Kelwa ke paat par ugelan surajmal…

There is no loudspeaker-driven celebration. The power of Chhath is its silence and its collective endurance.

It is also one of the most egalitarian festivals. There is no caste to offer arghya, no wealth needed. A bamboo basket, a river, faith and the sun. Rich and poor stand in the same water.

If you are seeing Chhath for the first time

Go to the ghat at sunset. Don’t just watch, listen. The songs are not performed, they are prayers. Every vratin has a story, a child prayed for, an illness healed, a vow kept for years.

Chhath teaches a simple lesson we forget in our indoor lives: we still live by the sun.