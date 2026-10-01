The Tattvas – the four elements of the zodiac: Understanding Agni, Prithvi, Vayu and Jala in Vedic astrology

In Vedic astrology, the five Tattvas provide a framework for understanding the connection between the human experience and the natural world.

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Agni, Prithvi, Vayu and Jala: The zodiac’s four elements (PC: Magnific)

In Part 4, we explored the Nava Graha (Nine Grahas) and understood the fundamental principles represented by each Graha. But a Graha does not operate in isolation. Its expression is also influenced by the Rashi it occupies. To understand the nature of the Rashis, one of the first concepts we need to understand is Tattva, or the elemental principle.

The four Tattvas that shape the 12 Rashis

In Vedic Astrology, the twelve Rashis are classified according to four primary Tattvas: Agni (Fire), Prithvi (Earth), Vayu (Air) and Jala (Water). These Tattvas are not simply physical elements. They represent different qualities of energy and help us understand the fundamental nature through which a Rashi expresses itself.

Agni Tattva: The Fire element

The Agni Tattva, or Fire element, is associated with energy, vitality, initiative, inspiration, confidence and action. The Fire Rashis are Mesha (Aries), Simha (Leo) and Dhanu (Sagittarius). Fire has a natural tendency to move outward, initiate and create. It represents the impulse to act, express and bring something into existence.

Prithvi Tattva: The Earth element

The Prithvi Tattva, or Earth element, represents stability, practicality, structure, resources, patience and tangible results. The Earth Rashis are Vrishabha (Taurus), Kanya (Virgo) and Makara (Capricorn). Earth provides form and stability. It is concerned with what can be built, sustained and experienced in the material world.

Vayu Tattva: The Air element

The Vayu Tattva, or Air element, is associated with movement, thought, communication, intellect, exchange and social interaction. The Air Rashis are Mithuna (Gemini), Tula (Libra) and Kumbha (Aquarius). Air brings movement and connectivity. It allows ideas to circulate, relationships to develop and perspectives to expand.

Jala Tattva: The Water element

The Jala Tattva, or Water element, represents emotions, sensitivity, intuition, receptivity, depth and inner experience. The Water Rashis are Karka (Cancer), Vrishchika (Scorpio) and Meena (Pisces). Water is fluid and receptive, and is associated with the emotional and intuitive dimensions of experience. Understanding these four Tattvas gives us an important foundation for reading a Rashi.

How the Tattvas influence planetary expression

For example, Mars represents energy, courage and action. When Mars operates through a Fire Rashi, its energy may naturally find an environment that resonates with initiative and action. When the same Mars operates through a Water Rashi, its expression may take a different form, influenced by the emotional and receptive nature of the element. The Graha remains the same, but the elemental environment changes.

Why the Tattvas matter in Jyotisha

This is why, in Jyotisha, we cannot understand planetary placement simply by memorising the meaning of the planet. We also need to understand the nature of the Rashi through which that planetary principle is expressing itself. The Tattvas therefore give us one of the foundational keys to understanding the zodiac.

Agni gives the impulse to act.

Prithvi gives stability and form.

Vayu gives movement and thought.

Jala gives sensitivity and depth.

Together, these four Tattvas create a fundamental framework through which the twelve Rashis can be understood. We have now explored the Lagna and Dwadasha Bhava, the Nava Graha and the four Tattvas. But the Rashis have another important classification that tells us whether their energy tends towards movement, stability or adaptability.

By Swati Ahluwalia, Vedic Astrologer