Tortoise Ring Benefits: The tortoise or turtle living in the sea is the symbol of fortune, good luck, health, and riches. Cultures around the world believe in wearing a tortoise ring to welcome positivity and happiness in their lives. In Hindu mythology, the tortoise is considered one of the 10 avatars (or reincarnations) of Lord Vishnu. Also, like Goddess Laxmi, it also originated from water which directly links it with wealth and Vastu Shastra.

Feng Shui’s followers are also seen flaunting this ring on their fingers for success and long life. But one should be aware of certain rules before wearing the tortoise ring or it will drive away wealth instead of welcoming it.

How to wear a Tortoise Ring?

A tortoise ring brings quick and long-lasting positive changes in one’s life when worn properly. Follow these rules before purchasing and wearing this wonderful source of blessings on your fingers:

The tortoise ring should be worn on the middle finger or index finger of the wearer. Unlike other rings, wear this ring in your right hand.

As Friday is considered the auspicious day of the Goddess of wealth Maa Lakshmi , purchase and wear your tortoise ring on this day only.

The face of the tortoise ring should always be facing toward the wearer and not in the opposite direction. Otherwise, it can cause financial loss instead of gain.

The best metals that can amplify and help you achieve all the benefits one can gain from wearing a tortoise ring are panchdhatu, ashtdhatu and silver. Avoid using any other metal to enjoy its perks.

Before wearing the holy ring for the first time, take it in front of an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi and soak it in raw milk. Make a prayer to the goddess of wealth to bless you with accomplishments, contentment, and luxury. This ritual will strengthen your faith and work wonders to help you see results promptly.

If not necessary, avoid taking off the ring once and again.

In case you have to take the tortoise ring off, keep it in front of Goddess Lakshmi to respect its divinity and powers.

What is the Purpose of Wearing Tortoise Ring?

In recent times, the ring has gained popularity and is becoming a fashion trend. However, it has many more benefits than just looking aesthetic to the eyes: