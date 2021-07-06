Aries: Being a fire sign, Aries love being around water to calm their fiery self down. They are adventurous and passionate. They love a challenging trip, full of activities. Manali, Madrid and Morocco would be their ideal holiday destination. Also Read - Numerology: How Your Birth Date Defines Your Personality

Cancer: Love and romance are synonyms for Cancerians. These water babies love to offer themselves a new experience every time they travel and are most likely to travel with their partners every time. Lakshwadeep Islands, Budapest and Greece would be their ideal holiday destination.

Pisces: Being a water sign, they go with the flow and try to find romance in every aspect of life. They love exploring islands and places surrounding water. Any part of a beautiful coast will work for our lovely Pisceans. Thailand, Mexico, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are their ideal vacay destinations.

Taurus: They are the planners. Being the lover of a lavish lifestyle, they love exploring rich cultures – shopping being their most fun activity. Italy, Lisbon and Udaipur would be full of fun and excitement for them.

Sagittarius: The king of adventure, Sagittarians charges upon a good life-changing experience and challenge. They tend to be lifelong seekers and learners. Lonavala, Paris and Florence would be lovely and would tick all the columns on their ideal holiday destination list.

Scorpio: Independent is the keyword when describing a Scorpion. They are solo travellers and are passionate and luxurious in nature. They are naturally drawn towards exotic locations. Jammu & Kashmir, Barcelona and Maldives would satisfy their inner spiritual seeking for sure.

Leo: Leos know exactly what they want and exactly what they like. What they want and like is the ‘sun’ shining brighter than ever just like their personality. They love to offer themselves a nice luxurious experience filled with sunbathing. Monaco, Seychelles and Rajasthan would be rocking for them.

Capricorn: They are the best travel partners and can be trusted with an intricated itinerary. Roaming around places with historical backgrounds is their jam. South Africa, Prague and Kovalam would be magical for them.

Libra: Just like their sign, they will always make a balance between a bit of activity and comfort. They strive for peace wherever they go. San Francisco, Kerala and Spain would be their ideal vacation spots.

Gemini: Energetic, adventurous, and childlike, a Gemini is also a lover of speed. They want to cover everything so fast to make sure they don’t miss anything on their trip. Geminis need more than just a beach or a mountain. They strive for thrill and adventure all the way. Valencia, Ooty, London and Egypt would satisfy their childlike curiosity for sure.

Aquarius: Backpackers of the group, they are highly adaptable and independent and are able to rough it out on a sofa in a cheap hotel or even in a tent – they are cool with everything. The hustle and bustle of a big city is their scene but they won’t go to the same place twice. The United Arab Emirates, Leipzig, Goa and Berlin would definitely match their vibes.

Virgo: The list makers, Virgos are artistic and precise while travelling. They need their time to take a break from day-to-day life. They are considered the most sensible among all the zodiac signs as they always make the best decisions. So be ready to explore something new while travelling with a Virgo every time. Amsterdam, Rome and Jaisalmer would be ideal to seal the deal for a Virgo.

So where are you headed now?

— Inputs by Shiv Sadhika Maa Vishwaroopa, Astrologer and Numerologist