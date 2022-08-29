Understanding Kaal Chakra: In any area of your life, there are two things that are constantly affecting you: Destiny and Time. You would have heard ‘Samey se pehle aur kismat se zyada na kisi ko mila hai, na kisi ko milega.‘ If you try to decode the above, it has two parameters affecting destiny and time. They say some people are often born with the best fate but not many know that there’s also the science behind this ‘good destiny.’Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 25, Thursday: Leos Should Not Invest in Business Today, Economic Condition Will be Better Than Before For Pisceans

The second parameter of Time determines when you will get the thing you want: how soon or how late. Kaal/Time is like a chakra/cycle and it can be divided into three parts: Past, Present and future.

WHAT IS KAAL CHAKRA AND HOW DESTINY IS DIVIDED INTO PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Using the practices of the law of attraction and gratitude, one can learn to make their good kismat, but the question is when will that good kismat come to you? In the area of money, using Kaal Chakra means determining when money will come into your life. Looking at the Time frames, an individual is either thinking about the past, being in the present or working for the future.

In order to have Kaal chakra work in your favour, one must align and give enough recognition to all three parts of Kaal.

HOW TO USE KAAL CHAKRA TO ATTRACT MONEY IN LIFE:

Be thankful for money in the past: In order to start the circle of money in your life using the Kaal chakra, you can start by being grateful for the money received in the past – when your parents paid for your school fees, or when they took you out for vacations, the meals they provided – all of them cost money and they were delivered to you for free. Your heartfelt gratitude for all the times in the past when you did not have to pay money for something you enjoyed – will be the first step to initiating Kaal Chakra. Be grateful for having money today: The second step is to be grateful for the money you are receiving in the present. Do you have a home to live in? Do you have electricity at your home and office? Do you have clothes to wear to the present? Do you have a mode of transport to travel? If yes, then you are continuously receiving money through various means every moment. Are you being grateful for it? Your continued gratitude for all the money you are receiving in the present; whether as paper money or as something which would have cost money – your gratitude for that money will increase the flow of money in your life. Gratitude for the money in future: Write your gratitude for past and present times in abundance and then move on to the third step of gratitude for the future. Write down on fresh paper the exact amount you want and what you need it for. Don’t say a lot. Write the exact amount, and very important to mention the reason you need it: maybe for your child’s education, maybe to repay a loan; to buy a car, to renovate your home or anything that you desire. The third step is to give continued gratitude for the amount you need as you have already received it.

Doing the above three steps daily in the area of money will start to shift your Kaal Chakra and you will see the shifts in a few weeks. Talking to yourself and thanking your destiny for everything you have and everything you are going to have tomorrow is the key to a prosperous life.

— Inputs by Ontologist & Relationship Expert Aashmeen Munjaal, Founder Shukrana Gratitude Foundation.