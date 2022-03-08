UP Assembly Election 2022 Astro Prediction: Ahead of the final results of Assembly Election 2022, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts the fate of the five states. Who will form their respective government in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur? We spoke to celebrity astrologer, prophesier, and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji and here is what he has predicted for Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Ends 581 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,000. Sun Pharma, TCS top gainers.

As told by Pandit ji, the BJP is set to win UP, thereby breaking the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power for a second consecutive term. However, the Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats. As per the prediction, BJP is likely to get between 200-250 seats, followed by SP which is likely to finish between 135-150 seats.

"BJP may retain power this time. Yogi Adityanath, who is the current Chief Minister of UP, may continue to reign. Speaking of the seats they will acquire, the Congress might get around 15-20 seats, the BSP may get 10-12 seats, Samajwadi Party has the possibility of securing 135 to 150 seats while BJP may form the government with 200-250 seats."

Meanwhile, most of the exit polls have also predicted a landslide victory for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh. According to Zee Exit Poll, BJP is expected to retain power with 223-248 seats, followed by Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party which may get 138-157 seats, BSP 05-11, Congress 04-09, Others 03-05. In 2017, most of the exit polls were right as they had correctly predicted an absolute majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP had stormed to power in UP after 14 years, securing a three-fourths majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

