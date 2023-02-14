Home

Astrology

Valentine’s Day 2023: 8 Shastra-Based Romantic Gifts to Surprise Your Soulmate On Special Day

Valentine’s Day 2023: 8 Shastra-Based Romantic Gifts to Surprise Your Soulmate On Special Day

As per Vastu, We have curated a list of some gift ideas to make the day a special and a memorable one for your partner.

Valentine’s Day 2023: 8 Shastra-Based Romantic Gifts to Surprise Your Soulmate On Special Day (Source: Freepik)

Valentine’s Day has become a significant part of the popular culture where old and young are seen confessing their love for one another unapologetically. On this day, people express their love and feelings to their special one. While, there are different ways to confess feelings, however the most romantic option is thoughtful, and personalized gifts for your loved ones. But this time there are gifting ideas based on Vastu Shastra listed by Anushree Sharma, Vastu expert of All India Institute of Occult Science. Based on vastu shastra, here are some interesting gifting ideas for your soulmate. Take a look!

8 Shastra-Based Romantic Gifts to Surprise Your Soulmate On Valentine’s Day 2023:

Rose Quartz- You Can gift a pair of raw crystal which can be placed in the South-west corner to your partner. Pair Of Love Birds- It brings sweetness in relationship and increases the mutual understanding. It should also be kept in the south-west direction of the room Radhe-Krishna- How can we forget the epitome of Love. People worship them and crave pure love like them. Golden Photo Frames– Golden Rectangular Or Square Photo Frame brings stability in love relationships. Laughing Buddha- Laughing Buddha in sitting position Is considered for love and symbolized balance of thoughts and tranquility. Bamboo Plants – Bamboo plants attracts positive energy and love in the house. The Bamboo strand should be placed in the east direction of the house. Wallets: This is one of the safest options available in the market. Pick your partner’s favourite colour and brand, and you are good to go. Bouquet of Flowers and Chocolates: In the end, if you have run out of all options for Valentine’s, you can give a sweet touch to the regular bouquet of flowers.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.