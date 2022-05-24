Vastu, the ancient Indian architectural concept, plays a significant role in ensuring prosperity and positivity in home. Vastu has been used for centuries, dating back to the time of our forefathers. It helps in removing financial constraints from home, as well as to increase positive energy. To minimize problems and separation in a marriage or relationship, it is also essential to follow useful Vastu suggestions. Sometimes, couples argue for no apparent cause. If this happens between you and your partner, than there are several Vastu-based tips that you should use to keep your marriage happy and free of conflict.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Money: 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Calculating Notes

According to Vastu shastra, bed plays an important role in relationship. In such a situation, lets know what all things you should avoid keeping under the bed. Also Read - Vastu Tips: 5 Plants That You Should Avoid Keeping at Home

5 things to avoid keeping under your bed:

Avoid keeping electronic items under the bed Also Read - 10 Vastu Tips To Imbibe Positivity In Your Living Room

Often people have a habit that they keep the damaged electronic items under their bed. According to Vastu Shastra, by doing this you can have sleep problem which can also lead to fight between you sand your partner. So, try to avoid keeping electronic items under the bed

Do not lay more than one bedsheet

Never use a bedsheet on the bed which is divided into two parts. This can lead to estrangement between husband and wife. Therefore, always use the same bedsheet over the bed.

Do not keep broom under the bed

If you have a habit of keeping a broom under your bed, get rid of it as soon as possible. According to Vastu, this can make the members of the house ill and may also face financial constraints.

Avoid keeping shoe slippers under the bed

According to Vastu, shoes and slippers should not be kept under the bed. Often people keep their shoes and slippers under the bed. By doing this negative energy comes in the house.

No mirror in front of the bed

According to Vastu Shastra, never put any kind of mirror in front of the bed. By doing this you may face problems not only in your relationship but also among your family members.