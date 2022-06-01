The bedroom is where you get your rest and the importance of this part of the home cannot be stressed enough. It is your sanctuary to recharge and rejuvenate your body. More married couples it is also the place where they share intimate moments together. We asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, what the age-old science of Vastu shastra says about the bedroom and what can be done to harness the energies of this most important part of our homes?Also Read - Vastu Tips For Placing Rose Plant: These Directions Ensure Positive Energy at Home

Learning to achieve near-perfect Vastu in your bedroom is especially useful for college or boarding school students or for young folks who stay in paying guest accommodation and who may be living most of the year in a room away from home, where the Vastu of that room may affect them more than the Vastu of their "family home", where they spend only the holiday part of their year.

Here then are seven useful things to remember when planning the Vastu for your bedroom

The Location of Your Bedroom

The best direction for the bedroom is the South and Southwest of the house. The next best directions are the East and West of the house. Stand at the centre of the house and identify the directions with the help of a compass. Also Read - 11 Ways to Give Your Love Relationship a Boost, Vastu Expert Shares Tips

The Orientation of the Bed

The bed should be so aligned that your head is towards the South-East or West in that order. You should never sleep with your head towards the North.

Colours in your bedroom

Your bedroom colour scheme is the other important factor to take into consideration. The safest colour for the bedroom is off-white, or some other neutral colour like cream or beige which is soothing on your eyes. Remember that the bedroom is firstly your place where you recharge, so avoid large blocks of bright primary colours. If you want to add spice to your bedroom moments, use bright in your soft bedding like pillows, cushions, or beanbags to give yourself a splash of colour. Don’t do it with the colours of your walls or other big surfaces such as wall-to-wall carpets or curtains.

Metal Beds are a Strict No

Metal bed frames can increase your exposure to electrical pollution or electromagnetic fields (EMF). This can disrupt your sleep and increase health problems. It is always better to sleep on a bed made of solid wood.

Avoid Box Beds

Due to modern construction and lack of space, there is a trend of box beds which provides extra storage space for the household. However, stuff stored for a long time in the box bed not only accumulates all the dust but also the negative emotions of the inhabitants. Avoid using box beds and there should be airflow below the bed for better energy.

Bed Under the Beam

If you are not getting restful sleep or wake up with a headache in the morning, check if you are sleeping directly below an exposed beam. If so either rearrange the bed or install false roofing to hide the beam.

No Place for Negativity in Your Bedroom

The bedroom should have pictures depicting peace, tranquillity, or nature. None of the artwork in your bedroom should depict fight, loneliness, or sadness. As per Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, the best choice of bedroom art is nature – pictures depicting green mountains and dusk.

VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and has served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success through his expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working in senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practising Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697