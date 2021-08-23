Vastu For Home Interiors: A Kid’s room should be vibrant, and should exude creative energy and ideas. Parents should be particular about their kid’s room, for their brighter future. As a Vastu Expert, Dr. Aarti Dahiya elucidates some Vastu tips in an inimitable way which helps the kids to get positivity.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Home: 7 Vastu Purifying Rituals to Remove Negativity And Welcome Positive Energy Into Your Place

The kid’s room should be in the East or North-East or southwest or northwest direction which helps to set positive energy and it is préscribed to put yellow bulb only as the color of yellow shines like Sun which is strong enough. If the kid’s room is on the southeast, then put red bulb permanently, it gives positive energy.

A kid’s room shouldn’t be misconduct of articles, It increases negativity. To make kids energetic but firm then a lemongrass essential oil diffuser must be in their room which composes an energetic environment in the room to assist kids with positive vibes.

In a kid’s room, it should always be a yellow or off-white or green coloured bed sheet to make their mind quiet. Regarding wall shade, light colour paints give positivity which helps them to focus on their studies.

A bed with a box carries so many articles which are not in use for since long, like old pictures of the dearest or nearest one, something which remembers of old memories, all these impacts are bad in mind. The direction mirror should be at North-West as it helps in enhancing the inner strength.

Usually, we view two or three windows in a room to make it ventilated. The right direction of placing the window is East or North-East, it helps to reduce the negativity coming from any direction and helps in enhancing creativity.

As per Dr. Aati Dahiya, " It is essential to make the kids room according to the Vastu so that from childhood there is positive thinking, positive energy to make career and other things will start staying on their mind''.

