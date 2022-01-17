Setting up your pooja room? A Pooja room plays an important role in Indian homes and it is considered a sacred place to attract all the positive energies. If you wish to attract Lakshmi (wealth and prosperity) to your house, then Vastu expert and astrologer Dr Aarti Dahiya shares some Vastu tips for a pooja room.Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 17, Monday: Leo Might Achieve Academic Targets, Pisces Will Excel Professionally

According to her, " Pooja Ghar is a sacred place in the house. People come to the Pooja Ghar with a pure heart and pure mind for doing pooja and to pray for goodness, happiness. It is essential to keep Pooja Ghar decorated with flowers, Chandan, Agarbatti so that the smell of flowers, Chandan, Aggarbatti make the Pooja Ghar a peaceful place and along with that devotees are being able to make God and Goddess happy to get their blessings."

Dr Aarti Dahiya explains some important Vastu tips that should be followed in every P00ja Ghar to get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi:

If you want to be a success and wealthy, and turn your dreams into reality then make sure your pooja room is in the northeast direction of the house.

Shankh is very endearing to God Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The sound of Shankh creates a centre of attention to make them pleased and to get their blessings to achieve the wishes of devotees.

Saffron is a very auspicious element to connect with spirituality and so that it is essential to keep it in Pooja Ghar which creates great connection with divine energies.

One more auspicious thing is to keep in the Pooja Ghar and that is Bhagwatgeeta to generate harmonious family and Gangajal brings abundance financial stability in the house if it is placed at the North-West wall of the Pooja Ghar.

As per Dr Aarti Dahiya, “These vastu tips for Pooja Ghar and the essential Puja things should keep in mind to become happy from mind by getting the precious blessings of God and Goddess specially from Goddess Laxmi”.

(About Dr Aarti Dahiya is known as a reputed astrologer and Vastu expert in the Capital of India. She has gained 13 years of experience in this vicinity with enormous effort and determination to make people lead blissful life. She is also a health advisor, mental health advisor, numerologist, holistic healer, reiki healer, a relationship expert.)