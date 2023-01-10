Home

Vastu Shastra For Family: 5 Simple Tips to Encourage Happiness And Peace at Home

Vastu Shastra For Family: You may foster harmony and peace in your home by making some simple Vastu modifications.

Vastu Shastra For Family: Vastu’s primary goal is to balance all of nature’s forces in order to maximize benefits and enhance one’s quality of life. It is therefore used to living life to the fullest. Many effective Vastu cures for family harmony might guide you in the same approach. You can therefore be required to abide by the laws and morals. While the southwest affects husband-wife and parent-child relationships, the northwest improves your relationship with your family. To encourage harmony and peace within your family, Dr Pankaj Goel lists a few Vastu modifications you can make to your home.

5 VASTU SHASTRA TIPS FOR A HAPPY FAMILY:

Decorative Entrance: Decorate the home’s entry area with lovely and vivid items. A lot of vibes and energies flow around the entrance of the house which affects the life and relationship of individuals living in it. When you enter or exit the house, this makes you and your family feel joyful and wonderful. Enhance The East: According to Vastu, Indra, The King of Gods, governs the East, hence it is important to take good care of that direction in order to please him. Prosperity will be ensured by keeping the rooms in this direction tidy, clean, well-ventilated, and illuminated. Tips For Hanging Photos: Putting the owner’s pictures with their name will make them famous and wealthy, North-eastern magnetic forces are said to be drawn in from this direction, helping you flourish in life. The South wall at the South-West corner should have pictures of deceased relatives and ancestors. Avoid Entrance in The Southwest: Don’t put your home’s front entrance in the southwest. The strong infrared rays of the sun emanate from this direction, which is governed by Agni, the God of Fire. Maintaining a door in this position would let negative energies enter the home, harm your health, and bring about slander. Green Houseplants in The North: Green plants are excellent for strengthening family ties and connections. The north side of the home is lucky for planting green plants and trees. It facilitates the development of family love and trust.