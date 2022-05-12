Houseplants do not just give a soothing look to the space but studies have revealed that keeping plants in the house, work area, or bedrooms also enhances moods, improves creativity, reduces stress, increases productivity, brings serenity, maintains the required humidity, filters air pollutants and also produces oxygen.Also Read - Tulsi Chaura: Where to Keep At Home As Per Vastu and Maximum Benefits

Everyone has their personal choice of plants basis either on their quality, their looks, or their utility. Though there are a few plants which are best suited for the bedrooms/home, and here we will see a few of them along with the reasons. Also Read - Love Horoscope For Taurus: Compatibility of Taurus With All Zodiac Signs

Kalpesh Shah, Founder and CEO, MyPandit gives Vastu tips on how to set up plants in your home to reap maximum benefits. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Money: 8 Things You Shouldn't do After Taking Bath to Avoid Loss of Wealth

Snake Plant

A very low-maintenance plant and only one of the few which converts carbon dioxide to oxygen at night too. Improves air quality by filtering toxins. It’s on the list of NASA’s top air-purifying plants.

Peace Lily

Peace Lily does not just purify the air but is also known for keeping the room humid and maintaining required moisture. Though these plants are poisonous, they must be kept away from children.

Lavender

One of the best plants known for its soothing properties and essential oils. It helps to lower blood pressure and stress levels helping for a calm mood and sound sleep.

Philippine Evergreen

This is another air-purifying plant commonly known as the Chinese evergreen. It is very easy to grow indoors as it does not require too much sunlight. It also sheds a high quantity of oxygen.

English Ivy

Though this is more of a garden plant, its quality of absorbing toxins like benzene, xylene, and formaldehyde makes it a good bedroom plant that removes indoor toxins and keeps allergies away.

Devil’s Ivy

Another one from the NASA list of top air-purifying plants. It is elegant in look too and easy to maintain. Removes pollutants from the air.

Rubber Fig

It’s not just a good-looking plant but it also has anti-allergic properties. Rubber plant keeps the air fresh and is easy to grow and maintain. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Ferns

Another beautiful plant with a high ability to filter formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene. Its pretty leaves enhance the show of the room and keep the indoor air quality healthy.

Aloe Vera

If you think Aloe Vera is only an anti-inflammatory plant, then you would be surprised to know that it is one of the few plants that release oxygen even during the night and purify the air, and helps you breathe better.

Chamomile Plant

Chamomile herb is widely used in tea and in making essential oils to reduce stress and regulate sleep. This plant helps to induce sleep and soothes the mind by reducing stress, and anxiety, and fights insomnia.