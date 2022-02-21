Vastu is the science of subtle energies. Subtle energies have a profound effect on our psyche and therefore our lives. A flow of positive environmental energies catapults our life to greater height while a flow of negative energies affects our life in ways that spoils its one or the other dimensions.Also Read - Vastu Tips: 5 Colours to Avoid in Bedroom to Have Lasting Marital Bliss

In these tough times, we are all worried about wealth and prosperity and so we asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava to share with our readers vastu secrets to invite prosperity to our homes. Also Read - 5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Their Romantic Dreams Coming True on Valentine's Day

As per the ancient scriptures on Vastu, the location of main door approximately in exact east, north and west is best to invite prosperity. A main door immediately on the left of North, East and West is considered to be the best for financial growth and success. However, this may not be possible for everyone. These days the focus is on maximum utilization of space and so builders, architects and interior designers place and orient the doors in ways which are not conducive to invite wealth. Also Read - Vastu Tips to Improve Memory And Concentration: Where to Place Study Table For Better Focus?

In order to invite wealth one can always keep their main door well decorated and bright. Hang a brass sun immediately above the centre of the main door on the wall between the door frame and ceiling. The brass sun ensures a positive flow of cosmic energies in the house. A properly made brass swastik installed below the threshold of the main door will ensure a positive flow of earth energies in the house.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests that you also focus on the location of the kitchen. The kitchen is best in South East and North West. The stove should be so placed that you face either east or north (if east facing is not possible) while cooking. Kitchen in North East or South West causes a lot of health, wealth and relationship related issues. If you are staying in such a house and facing challenges in life you should consult a Vastu expert to implement energy correcting solutions to resolve these Vastu defects.

Another simple remedy to invite prosperity in the house is to install a water vessel in the North-East of the house. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests that you place twenty litres of gangajal in the North East in a brass pot. Keep refilling the water once in a fortnight as it will evaporate with time. If gangajal is not possible you can use normal tap water to perform this remedy.

(Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697 )