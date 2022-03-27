The success of a business depends on the productivity of its employees. If the employees do not work with full concentration and zeal, business is bound to flounder. Enthusiasm, focus and zeal are not just necessary for the front-end and sales staff, it is equally pertinent for the so-called back-end functions in the organization. We asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava if there are any vastu guidelines to improve productivity and remove lethargy from the workplace.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Health: 5 Items That You Should NEVER Ever Keep Near Your Bed

Vastushastra is the effect of the space around us on our sub-conscious minds. Hence these subtle energies have a subtle effect on our performance at work. Because of its subtle nature, a vastu defect may cause loss of focus and concentration without any obvious cause. You may wonder why a particular team is not performing well or lethargic while another team is working with full energy and zest even when all teams are working in the same ambience and environment. Also Read - Vastu Tips: 3 Ways to Invite Prosperity to Your Home

There are three reasons why employees become lethargic and non-productive besides the work culture of the organization. The first of them is the direction where the team is seated in the office. If you observe that they are sitting in the between South and South West, or in between west and north-west then this is the effect of wasted efforts and depression energies present in these two Vastu zones. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava advices that you do not have any important activity or team placed in these two Vastu zones. Also Read - Vastu Tips: 5 Colours to Avoid in Bedroom to Have Lasting Marital Bliss

The second reason of low productivity and lethargy is geopathic stress. These are earth fault lines which emanate from the earth and working at their nodal points (where two crossing earth lines meet) can result in loss of focus and enthusiasm in the employee working on these nodal points. Unless the field of interference of these nodal points is very large, this can only affect one employee. Unfortunately this can be detected and remedies only by a Vastu expert.

The third reason for low productivity and increased lethargy is colours and lighting. The colours grey, dark blue, black are called yin colours which encourages lethargy and are not conducive to enthusiastic working. When these colours are used in the interiors as floor tiles, ceiling colours, wall colours,, in colours of the blinds, they produce restive energies thereby causing lethargy and reduced work productivity. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests bright colours (also called yang colours) in an office set-up.

