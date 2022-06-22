While the world is trying to get back to normalcy, most offices have gone from online to offline. While the transition may seem quite a lot to take initiative, by creating a positive environment for yourself, you may feel less stressed, which will help you stay upbeat, motivated and productive throughout the day.Also Read - Vastu Tips: In Which Direction Should You Sit While Eating Food?

If you wish to create a positive work environment, then the first step towards it can be to decorate your office desk as you spend a majority of your day there. And you can make it lively by placing an indoor plant. Indoor plants not just look pretty, they help you cope with stress and keep you away from negative energies. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Home: 7 Things You Should Never Keep Inside Your House

Did you know office plants can purify the air, and also add to your workspace décor? Thinking what kind of plant should you place at your work desk? According to Vastu, placing a plant at your office desk can boost productivity, and mind control, and bring positive vibes. Also Read - Vastu Tips: Do NOT Make These 5 Mistakes While Placing a Money Plant in Your Home