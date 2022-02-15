One of the dimensions of life which has been affected over decades is marital happiness. Some say it is due to changing moral values while some feel it is due to western influence on Indians. However, the increased cases of divorce and separation may be due to the above reasons, marital happiness is intrinsic and so that is still the prime cause which we should address in each home. With the current pandemic the situation has worsened due to other challenges and instability caused by COVID. We asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava if the age old science of Vastu has any secrets which can be used to improve the marital happiness in homes.Also Read - 5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Their Romantic Dreams Coming True on Valentine's Day

South West of the house is the primary directional zone for marital happiness. That is one of the reasons why vastu consultants advise the master bedroom in south west. This is the direction of stability and skills. When you sleep in this zone it not only provides the required stability and skills to succeed in your profession but also provides these attributes for marital bliss. A toilet in this zone flushes out happiness from marriage. Just besides this zone on the southern side is the zone of disposal and wastage – the South of South West zone. Many couple inadvertently sleep in this zone assuming they are sleeping in the South-West zone and this causes a lot of marital discord in life. After reading this article if you feel you are sleeping in this zone, shift your bed slightly such that you are not sleeping in the South of South West zone.

Red, violet, purple, green and blue are the colours to be avoided in the bedroom situated in South-West both as wall colours and colour of furnishings. Once you have taken care of these basics, Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests that you place one of the following symbols which denote marital bliss – place a pair of swans, a pair of mandarin ducks, peony flowers or a double happiness symbol in this direction.

In modern days the construction is done to achieve maximum utilization of space and proper sunlight and natural airflow are not considered while making houses and apartments. This has caused stale air to circulate in the house for most part of the year. Lack of sun light and natural air affects your physical vitality and mental peace making people reactive to small incidents causing marital discord. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests you open the windows and doors once a week for two to three hours to let in the natural air and light into the house, this alone will do a lot of good on your mood and that of your partner.

(VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)