A home should be a place where you can recharge, reconnect and relax. If you are feeling some sort of negative energy in your house, then you must few simple steps to welcome positive energies. A few changes in the Vastu of your house can help you gain good health, even at a time when you might be suffering from stress and anxiety due to the work stress.
Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha suggests a few tips to gain the positive effects of Vastu in your house:
General Vastu tips
- Lighting a candle or lamp daily in the northeast direction ensures good health.
- Check for the dripping taps in your house as dripping taps results in dripping wealth.
- Save yourself from using the space below stairs as a toilet, store, or kitchen as it can cause nervous sickness and heart diseases.
- Keeping Basil or/and Tulsi purifies the air in the house and spreads positivity. Avoid plants like rubber plant, cactus, Bonsai and other milky plants. These might add to your illness and stress.
- Do not construct stairs or toilets in the north-eastern corner of your house.
Bedroom Vastu tips
- Constructing bedrooms in a northern direction calls for health problems. Instead, go in the southern direction.
- Sleeping with the head in the north direction is not advisable as it causes stress and aches.
- A pregnant woman should avoid sleeping in the north-eastern direction to prevent chances of abortion or miscarriage.
- A bed with storage space leads to brain and heart-related ailments. Also, avoid sleeping on wrought iron beds; opt for simple wooden beds.
- Avoid sleeping under light beams as it leads to depression, headache and memory loss.
- Your mirror should be placed in a manner that your bed is not visible.
- Ensure there is no electronic gadget near you while taking a nap.
- Aligning your bed with the toilet wall attracts negativity.
Health & kitchen Vastu tips
- Make your kitchen in the southeast direction.
- Eat while sitting in the East direction as it promotes effective digestion and good health.
- Say no to the Northeast direction for designing a kitchen as it calls for serious health problems and accidents.
- Never construct toilet and kitchen together as it attracts negativity.
