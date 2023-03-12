Vastu Tips: 6 Lucky Wallet Colours to Attract Money, Growth And Prosperity

Home

According to Vastu, the color of your wallet can have a significant impact on your financial well-being.

Vastu Tips For Money: The purpose of money is not only to fulfill your needs but also desires. There is a close relationship between the purse/wallet and financial situation. Are you looking for a lucky wallet color that can help attract prosperity and abundance into your life? Look no further than Vastu, an ancient Indian science that believes in creating a harmonious environment to bring balance and positivity into our lives. According to Vastu, the color of your wallet can have a significant impact on your financial well-being. Here are some wallet colors listed by Dimple Kaushal, Vastu expert of All India Institute of Occult that are believed to be lucky as well as attract money, success, growth and prosperity

Blue: Blue is a colour that symbolizes peace, tranquility, and stability. It is believed that carrying a blue wallet can attract financial stability and security. Blue is also associated with the throat chakra, which represents communication and self-expression. Green: It represents positivity, life, growth. So, if you are looking for growth along with increase in money flow, this is the right one to choose. Green is a colour that symbolizes growth, renewal, and prosperity. It is believed that carrying a green wallet can attract wealth and success. Green is also associated with the heart chakra, which represents love, compassion, and abundance. Red: It represents fame and prosperity, attracts money and abundance. But as it is the colour of fire element, so it could increase the expenses too. So could be used occasionally. Red is a powerful colour that is associated with passion, energy, and strength. It is believed that carrying a red wallet can bring good luck and success in financial matters. Red is also associated with the root chakra, which represents stability and security. Brown: It represents earth element. So it could bring more stability in your wealth and helps to maintain balance in your income and expenses. Yellow: Yellow is the color of the sun, and it is believed to be a symbol of wealth and prosperity. It is also associated with happiness and positivity, making it an ideal color for your wallet. Orange: Orange is a vibrant and energetic color that is associated with enthusiasm, success, and positivity. It is believed to attract wealth and prosperity and is considered a lucky color for your wallet.

