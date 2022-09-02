Vastu Tips for Kitchen: Vastu is extremely important whether you are thinking of constructing your new house or planning for renovation. Vastu-based kitchen design not only helps in attracting positive energy, infact, it also ensures pleasant life. It is noteworthy that your kitchen needs special care because it is the center of your house. It is where you will prepare your daily meals, spend most of your time, and enjoy every moment. So to attract positive vibes, you must consider Vastu tips before constructing your kitchen at home. Hence, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, shares a few Vastu tips you must follow before constructing a home kitchen to ensure a peaceful and healthy environment.Also Read - Vastu Tips: 5 Tips To Help You Choose The Right Flooring Material - Watch Video

7 VASTU TIPS FOR BUILDING A POSITVE KITCHEN

The South-east direction is ruled by the element fire, while the kitchen is ruled by fire. Therefore, the kitchen should be placed with a preference towards the southeast corner of the home. Though, if the direction isn’t possible, the northwest portion of the house is the second alternative. You must choose a location for the cooking stove, which is the kitchen’s main source of fire. Yet again, because it belongs to the fire element, it should face southeast. The position is essential because, in accordance with Vastu principles for the kitchen, the one who cooks food should face east when preparing food. As per Vastu Shastra, try to keep fire and sink as far as possible. The ideal place for a sink is Northeast direction, while the stove should be in the South-east direction. The kitchen’s southern and western walls should be ideal for constructing the cabinets. You should avoid and leave empty the northern and eastern walls. In addition, it’s crucial to maintain the kitchen clean to attract wealth and joy. All electrical appliances in the kitchen should face the south or southeast. This includes the oven, refrigerator, mixer, and microwave. However, you are suggested to avoid the northeast. Furthermore, the fridge needs to be placed away from the corner by at least a foot. According to Vastu Shastra, make sure the kitchen is well-ventilated. Every kitchen must have a window. a window that faces east so that morning sunlight enters. For the kitchen, it is suggested to choose vibrant colors like green, yellow, red, chocolate, pink, mauve, orange, etc. Avoid using any dark or depressing colors, such as black or grey. The kitchen flooring must be shining and simple to keep clean.

Whether small or big, the kitchen is the heart of the home. So do not take any chances while designing it. Hence, follow these Vastu tips before creating your kitchen. Also Read - Vastu Tips: Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Property