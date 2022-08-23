Vastu Tips For Store Room: According to Vastu Shastra, the world comprises of five basic elements. The five elements are earth, water, air, fire, and space. It combines all the five elements of nature and balances them with the man and the material. A storeroom is an essential requirement in our house and its also advisable to keep it clear and clutter- free. Like every other room, the store room should also be designed as per Vastu Shastra. This helps in avoiding negativity and gives freshness to the house. Astrologer Mr Pankaj Khanna has shared a few important things to consider for store rooms before you construct your dream home.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Greh Kalesh: 6 Ways to Maintain Peace And Harmony With Your In-Laws

He said, "According to Vastu Shastra, the right location for the storeroom is in the south-west or north-west corner to maintain peace and tranquillity. All the food items and household items can be placed in the north-west corner whereas south-west corner works best for heavy items in the storeroom. Strictly avoid east or north portion for the storage space as it considered inauspicious for the house. The door and windows of the storeroom must be in the south-west corner for maximum inflow of energy."

Here Are The 7 Vastu Tips to Follow:

The provision for all the new purchases for the entire year must be stored in the south-west direction. This direction must be kept covered so that no evil energies can make their home. For storing the items of daily use, north-east direction works the best. Avoid storage of water in the storeroom. No empty container should be kept in the storeroom as it allows all the bad energies to enter the area and spread all over the house. Storeroom is not the room for sleeping. Make sure there is no bed in the storeroom. Avoid irregular shape for the storeroom so that the room is constructed in proportion and things are kept in order leaving no area for the evil to enter. Avoid painting store rooms in dark colours as it reflects negative energies.

Undoubtedly, storeroom is an important room in the house, but it is also an important room for all the bad vibrations to enter the house. To keep all the sinful vibrations away from the house, follow the above tips for the storeroom and make this room an auspicious and spacious place for your precious stuff.