Vastu Tips: 7 Shastra-Based Tips to Attract Health, Wealth And Luxury in 2023

Here are a few simple Vastu tips you can follow at home effortlessly for better health and wealth.

We all want luxurious life and also work hard for it, but even after working so hard why it doesn’t pay off? The Sanskrit word vastu means a dwelling or house corresponding to a plot of land. Vastu Shastra is a traditional Indian system of architecture based on ancient text. It plays a very important role in our day to day lives. It is believed that Vastu Shastra brings positive energy into our homes and lives and keeps out negative forces. Here are few shastra-based tips by Ankush Manohar Jichkar, Vastu expert of All India Institute of Occult Science to attract health, wealth and luxury.

7 Vastu Tips to Attract Health, Wealth And Luxury in 2023

North-east Direction: North East is the most auspicious place. This corner spells lifelong prosperity and happiness. It is the direction of God, hence ensuring prosperity and happiness in life. North east is also called Ishana and is considered to be one of the forms of God Shiva. Toilet, sink and bathroom should be avoided in this direction. Keep fountains in this direction as flowing water allows the flow of positive energies into the house, which in turn will help you increase your prosperity and wealth. Brahmasthana: Brahmasthana is the center point of our vastu (property). The area needs to be kept free from any construction. Main entrance: This is important because it is the main source from where all the energies flow into the house. Therefore, if we have the main entrance in the right direction, then we would be able to attract the right kind of energy. Place your wardrobe in the south direction of the house. At the same time, ensure that the door of the wardrobe opens in the northern direction of the house. North direction is dedicated to Kuber, it attracts money and prosperity. Toilet, sink and bathroom should be avoided in this direction. While sleeping, make sure that your head is facing the south. You should refrain from keeping mirrors in front of your bed as it is believed that it impacts energy and health. South East direction: South East direction represented by Shukra the lord of fire. This direction is good for fire related devices and also good for the kitchen. This direction is opposed to water and air elements, any problem in this direction will lead to financial losses.