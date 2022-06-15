Vastu Shastra says that if you are planning to plant a money plant in your house, then it is important to keep certain things in mind otherwise it could lead to financial loss.Also Read - Vastu Tips for Kitchen: For Monetary Benefits Add THIS Picture in Your Kitchen

We usually get plants in our house to attract positive vibes. Plants not just beautify the house but are also good for nature. Indoor plants do not require much care, you can keep them in a bottle or a flower pot. Vastu shastra says that plantation helps in maintaining the prosperity in the house. Not just that, it helps in recovering from financial burdens. Vastu says that the money plant brings prosperity as well as a fortune to the family.

According to Vastu, it also eliminates harmful contaminants from the air and purifies the environment. This is the reason that most people plant money plant in their balconies or courtyard of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, If the money plant is placed in the wrong direction, it can have the opposite effect and also lead to negative energies in the family. Through this article, we will tell you in which direction is it right to place a money plant and if it is not planted properly then what can be its disadvantages.

Do not place your money plant in this direction : Planning to plant your money plant in the northeast direction? Then you must avoid it. It can lead to financial losses and attract negativity in the house. Place your money plant in the South-East direction. According to a report in HT, placing it in the South-East direction will bring prosperity to the house as Lord Ganesha abides in this direction.

Make sure it is not touching the ground: Thanks to its rapid growth, the vines of money plants often touch the ground, make sure to avoid it. You can aide the vines through a rope so that it climbs upward. Vastu says that growing vines is a positive sign as it means growth and prosperity.

Thanks to its rapid growth, the vines of money plants often touch the ground, make sure to avoid it. You can aide the vines through a rope so that it climbs upward. Vastu says that growing vines is a positive sign as it means growth and prosperity. Don’t let it dry : While it is a common sight to spot a dried plant due to severe heat, it could mean many things. The dried money plant is a symbol of misfortune, according to a report in Hindustan Times. It can lead to financial losses. If the leaves of a plant are dry, make sure you cut and remove them.

Don't place it outside the home: You should plant it indoors. Vastu says it is not recommended to place the plant outside the house, as it does not need much sunlight. Dried money plant can result in financial scarcity.