Many of us have a dream to own a house or apartment and our lives revolve around the hope that someday this dream will be fulfilled and you and your family will move into the new apartment and start a new life. But one thing has changed over the years. In earlier days, buying an apartment or house was considered a lifetime achievement while today people buy more than one apartment in their lives. As their financial status improve they want to shift to a bigger apartment or to a posher locality. However, not many of us have foreseen whether everything will continue to be the same after moving to a new apartment. Will the new house bring in more happiness, progress and family harmony?Also Read - Vastu For Pooja Room: Simple Vastu Tips to Get the Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

We asked this question to VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava, a renowned Vastu Expert from Delhi NCR and this article elaborates his answer. Also Read - Vastu Tips: Practise These 3 Vastu Rituals to Invite Prosperity

Besides the location of the new apartment and considerations of natural light, air, etc. he suggests four important factors to consider while selecting a new apartment or house. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Colour Combinations: Five Seemingly Odd Colour Combinations Which can be Auspicious

Location of the Main entrance

VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava says that the location of the main entrance is the most important factor in selecting a new house. There are thirty two possible entries spanning the full circle of the compass. Out of these eight locations are good which bring prosperity and progress in your life while the remaining 24 entries spoil one or the other aspect of your life. The good news is that most of these bad entrances are correctable by simple Vastu remedies and few are very difficult to correct. To identify whether the apartment you are considering has such a difficult entry stand at the centre of the house with a compass in hand, the entrance should not fall between South and South West directions. If so, either avoid that apartment or take help from a qualified vastu consultant.

Location of Kitchen

Kitchen is one of the most important part of the household. The subtle energies of the space is also consumed along with the food we prepare in the kitchen and these spatial energies effect our body, mind and soul thereby affecting the life of our family. VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava says that as per five element theory, kitchen stove in North, North-East and South West are a strict no-no. The north and north-east are directions of the water element and south west belongs to the earth element and both of these are not conducive for the fire element of kitchen. Kitchen in north and north east can cause problems in your career and health. Similarly kitchen in South West can spoil your relationships and stability in life.

Location of Toilets

Toilets have a very simple purpose – to flush away the body waste. However, at a more subtle level they also drain the vastu energies of the direction in which they are located. A toilet in North East, Centre and South West are again a strict no. Energies of the North-East provide you clarity of thoughts. If the clarity of mind is drained off, how can you take right decisions and build your career or business? Moreover, North east represents the brain of the human being. In his consultations, VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava has seen clients suffering from severe illnesses like brain tumour and brain haemorrhage when their toilet is in this direction. Similarly, toilet in South West can result in severe marital discord. South West is also the direction of skills and stability and hence toilets in South West are also as dangerous as in North East.

Alignment of the bed

When you buy a builder-floor or apartment, it is quite common for builders to build a house where the only provision for bed is to align it facing north. In other words, you can only place the bed such that your head points north while sleeping. This goes against the basic interaction between the body’s magnetic field and earth’s magnetic field. When you sleep with your head pointing towards North, you will not be able to sleep restfully and over time suffer from psychological and neurological problems. So make sure your new house or apartment has rooms which have provision to place bed such that its headboard is pointed towards either South or East and as a third preference pointing towards West but never in North.

Follow these simple tricks while selecting the new house or apartments such that you continue to grow professionally and personally even after shifting to the new house.

VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697