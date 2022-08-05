Gautam Buddha is the founder of Buddhism and popularly known as “The Enlightened One”. Peace, harmony, and balance these words are frequently associated with Buddhism, and thus the Buddha’s likeness has become a popular presence in many homes, even among non-believers, as a centerpiece or accessory. Buddha is a symbol of enlightenment and inner peace. According to Vastu principle, it is important to keep things in mind before placing Lord Buddha at home. Let’s know what are these dos and don’ts.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Bedroom: Bed Direction, Placement of Mirror, Colour of Room And More

Keeping a Buddha Idol at Home – Dos and Don’ts

Dos:

A Buddha figurine would look great in your study or office reception desk, in your meditation garden, or anywhere yoga is practiced.

If you put a decorative Buddha figure in your car, you should place it face forward.

The statue in the garden should face the house as it resonates abundance and prosperity.

To eliminate negative energy and greet visitors, keep the statue facing into the room unless it is facing the main entrance from another angle.

You can also get a Buddha canvas art painting and hang it on the wall.

Don’ts