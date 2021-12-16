Colours play a very significant part in Vastu. Wrong colours in wrong directions can make severe Vastu defects while right colours in the right directions can be beneficial in your life. Moreover, selecting the right colour for a room is important because it cannot be changed that easily especially when it is on the walls and fixtures.Also Read - Vastu Tips to Avoid Debts And Loans: Follow These Easy Directions To Keep Loans And Debts at Bay

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava talks about five colour combinations that may look odd but have the potential to transform your life for the better. You can play with these combinations in any which way. For example, you can use them between colours of walls and curtains, walls and carpet, between two walls in the same room or between wall colours and colours of furniture.

Red and Golden

As per Vastu, this combination of colours signifies prosperity and wealth. You must have seen this combination used quite frequently in gift wraps. The colour of gift wrap is generally golden and the ribbon tied on it is red. Golden colour signifies space and earth while red signifies fire. Hence this combination represents higher authority. You can use this colour combination in southwest of the office. South-West is generally where the cabin of the owner of the company is located as per Vastu. In homes, this colour combination is not suitable for bedrooms. You can use it in the kitchen or living room.

Black and White

Though this is not an odd colour combination, still very few interior designers will choose to use it. Probably because it reminds them of the black and white era. In general black is considered the colour of sorrow hence when using this colour combination use less of black and more of white. Avoid this combination in bedroom and office but you can definitely use it in kitchen if it is located in North-West of the home. Even in office it can be used in North, North-West and West directions with the caveat that less portion be painted black and more white. A rule of thumb which may be followed is to use black not more than 20%, with less being better.

Yellow and White

This is a very auspicious colour combination. Wherever you feel the energy is stagnant and you need movement of energies you can use this colour combination. In office you can use it in the staff area. At home you can use it in Puja room, study room or living room.

Blue and Green

This is indeed an odd colour combination. However, as per Vastu it denotes water and wind. In office wherever you need the energies of growth and progress you can use this combination. Specifically if your sales and marketing department is located in North you can use this colour combination.

Red and Green

This is a unique combination and is perfectly balanced for providing stature and fame in your profession. This combination is best suited for East, South-East and South directions. So in an office you can use it in these directions and at home if the kitchen is in one of these directions you can use this auspicious colour combination. A combination of olive green walls and red carpet or red settee can work wonders in attaining name and fame.

(VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)