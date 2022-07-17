Fights and arguments in the family are quite common, but things are not good if they begin to affect your mental health. There could be a variety of reasons for these quarrels, but it is essential that they end in order to maintain family harmony. There are numerous reasons why these fights occur on a regular basis. There are some remedies as per vastu shastra that can be used to reduce or possibly eliminate such types of quarrels and disharmony amongst family members.Also Read - Vastu Tips: Do NOT Keep These 2 Things in Your Storeroom to Avoid Financial Loss
Tired of too many fights at home? Follow these 5 tips as per Vastu Shastra
- If the relations in a home are tense, place a white sandal wood statue. This will reduce tension, promote harmony, and boost mutual trust among family members.
- According to Vastu Shastra, salt is believed to remove all negativity. In one corner of the room, place a piece of rock salt. Allow the salt to sit in this corner for a month. Remove it after a month and replace it with a new piece of rock salt. This will bring peace to the family and reduce family dispute.
- Eat meals with your family to foster a sense of togetherness and unity. Also, if possible, try to eat in your home’s kitchen (if it’s large enough), as this will reduce the negative effects of Rahu.
- Lord Buddha represents peace and harmony, which is why many people keep statues of him in their homes. Depending on how much space you have in your home, you can get a statue of Lord Buddha. You can place them on your balcony or inside your living room.
- Request that everyone in the family refrain from wearing red clothing as much as possible. If there is tension and disagreement among female members of the family, they should avoid wearing red clothing at the same time or on the same occasion.
- If there are disagreements among male family members, a simple solution is to keep a small branch of the Kadamba tree in the house. This will help to bring peace into the home.