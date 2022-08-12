Family is the biggest source of support for anyone. We all strive to have the best possible relationships with our spouses, children, and in-laws since they have the highest potential to harm us or simply upset our sense of balance. Vastu is incredibly successful at enhancing our bonds with our family members and creating a happy family, which may seem unusual to you. Unfortunately, we often act in ways that go against the principles of Vastu because we are unaware of what is necessary according to this magnificent science. As a result, we end up doing many things that damage our relationships.Also Read - Astro Tips: Which Pet Should be Fostered at Home? Astrologer Shiromani Sachin Explains - Watch Video

The relationship between the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law is sometimes the weakest of all the ones in a family. Generally speaking, they do not get along and often argue and fight over little matters, which negatively impacts the entire family. If you are dealing with similar issues, Mr. Hussain Minawala, Vastu Consultant, share 6 suggestions can help you resolve conflicts and revive a good relationship with your in-laws.

6 Vastu Tips to Maintain Peace And Harmony With Your In-Laws

Maintain the southwest corner of your home: It will be beneficial to light up this area with a lamp or a Himalayan salt lamp and make sure that it is clutter-free because the SW sector represents the female owner of the home. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Wealth: Know Where to Keep Your Money at Home For Financial Prosperity

Keep a clear crystal stone: A clear crystal stone helps maintain peace and harmony in the house. It also helps declutter your mind and align your energies.

North East Zone: It is believed that divine powers are strongly concentrated in this direction. Use this area as a space for prayer or meditation. There should never be a kitchen built here because it encourages aggressive behavior, which harms relationships.

Sleeping: The relationship with your in-laws will be rekindled if you sleep with your head in the south since it fosters more understanding.

Bedroom colors: Make sure that the mother-in-law’s and your bedrooms are painted in light hues. Try using pastel colours or blue-based hues, these are known to have cooling effects. Dark shades and red-hued colours, however, should be avoided.

Correct direction for locker: Place important papers, cash, jewellery, and other items in a closet in the southwest corner of the room together with your clothes.