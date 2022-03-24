We all know that a good night sleep is what keeps your body and mind healthy. Sleep is involved in healing and repair of heart and blood vessels. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava says, “Many of us do not know that our sub-conscious mind is most active during sleep and hence it is important that we are aware what energies are we feeding our “right brain” during our sleep.” Our sub-conscious is like an antenna which receives good and bad energies which are so subtle that our five senses are not able to perceive yet our mind and body resonates with these subtle energies causing deep rooted effects on our psyche, mood, behaviour and body organs. In fact sleep deprivation is one of the primary health concern in these stressful times.Also Read - Govt Servants Should Not Use Mobiles For Personal Work During Office Hours: Madras HC To Govt

We asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, “What objects we should avoid keeping near our bed to get the fullest benefits of a good night sleep?” This article elaborates five things you should avoid keeping near your bed. If you think over these objects you will realize that besides affecting your physical and mental wellbeing, they give a sublime message of insecurity to your mind besides affecting your physical Also Read - Vastu Tips: 3 Ways to Invite Prosperity to Your Home

Mobile Phones

Mobile Phones are the first object which should be avoided and yet it is most common to find a mobile phone below the pillow, next to the pillow or on the side table of the bed. Mobile phones are continuously in touch with the mobile tower and hence generate a lot of electromagnetic radiation. The situation worsens when you are in a poor network area or when the mobile is kept on charging. To avoid the detrimental effects of these radiation keep the mobile switched off or in airplane mode and if not possible the thumb rule is to place it more than 7 feet away from your sleeping position. Also Read - Vastu Tips: 5 Colours to Avoid in Bedroom to Have Lasting Marital Bliss

Wifi Routers

These routers generate more radiation then mobile phones and hence should not be installed in the bedrooms at all. If for practical reasons you have no option, turn them off during the night.

Soft toys

Young children and even adults consider soft toys as sleep accessory. Soft toys not only soak moisture, dirt and dust from the environment they also soak all negative emotions and intentions and hence they should be avoided at all costs.

Box beds

It is an invention driven by changing times. In modern apartment living there is no proper space for storage and so the bed becomes a storage of clutter. For better physical and mental health it is advised not to sleep on box-beds such that air circulated freely below the bed.

Dark Paintings

Most people hang a large painting behind their beds. A very bright painting prevents you to enjoy a good night sleep while a dark painting showing dark emotions dampens your mood and spirits. It is better not to hang any painting behind your bed.

Follow these simple tips from Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava and enjoy good health and peaceful sleep.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697