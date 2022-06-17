A lot of importance is given to de-cluttering in both Vastu and Feng shui. Both Indians and Chinese de-clutter their homes before Diwali and Chinese New Year respectively. It is part of their culture. How does clutter affect us? What are the things we should be especially careful about when de-cluttering? We asked these questions to Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava and this article captures his responses and thoughts on clutter and de-clutter.Also Read - Vastu Tips: Do NOT Make These 5 Mistakes While Placing a Money Plant in Your Home

Clutter is considered negative in Vastu because it clogs the natural flow of energy throughout the home. Clutter encourages the “procrastination” rather than the “just do it” mentality thereby reducing the energy in our minds and actions. Also Read - Vastu Tips for Kitchen: For Monetary Benefits Add THIS Picture in Your Kitchen

Clutter in Vastu is defined as anything unfinished, unused, unresolved, or hopelessly disorganized. Since things that are loved and used have strong, active energy around them when you surround yourself with your favourite things you add clarity and focus to your life. By contrast, when you surround yourself with things that you no longer love, that hold negative memories, or are no longer useful, your life can lack direction. Also Read - Vastu And Aquariums: Know How Fishes Can Bring Prosperity, Wealth And Happiness to Your House

Clutter represents stagnant energy, and it’s one of the biggest issues that many of my Vastu clients face. It keeps you in the past, encourages procrastination, contributes to a lack of harmony in your home and makes you feel tired, overwhelmed, confused, angry, stuck, and depressed.

There is another aspect to clutter and that is related to planetary influence on our life. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava calls it Astro-Vastu which maps all household items to planets and depending on your horoscope and good and bad placement of planets in it, defines what is beneficial to keep in the house and what needs to be removed.

Conches, musical instruments, bells, non-functional clocks, rubber plants and money plants represent mercury, and bad placement of mercury can cause hasty and wrong decisions in career and business. So, if your chart has a bad placement of mercury or you tend to make wrong decisions, it is best to remove all these non-functional clocks, harmonium, keyboards, guitars, rubber plants, and money plants from the house. Non-functioning electric and electronic gadgets represent malefic Rahu and if your life is full of unexpected and unpleasant events, you should immediately remove them from the house.

These days, due to nuclear families, children, and adults alike resort to stuffed toys for comfort and because of attachment, they stay in the house for a very long time, even when their immediate needs are long over. These stuffed toys not only become dirty over time they also absorb all negative thoughts and emotions of the residents. It is best to remove them if you have any of them in the house.

In short, Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests, that if you want to move forward in life it is best to remove these things from the home and preferably do a complete de-cluttering exercise at least once a year.

