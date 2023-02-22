Home

Astrology

Vastu Tips For Home: How to Detect Negative Energy in The House? Expert Answers

Vastu Tips For Home: How to Detect Negative Energy in The House? Expert Answers

Here are some indicative signs of understanding that negative energies are indeed floating in your house.

Vastu Tips For Home: How to Detect Negative Energy in The House? Expert Answers

Vastu Tips For Home: If you are constantly feeling uncomfortable or uneasy sitting in your house, if you feeling sluggish, tired or depressed then it may be because of negative energy building up in your space. It can be in the form of negative thoughts, vibrations or emotions and could cause constant fights, arguments, anxiety, panic attacks, sadness and a reason for mental fears. It is very important to pay attention to your emotions and understand what drains your energy and to identify the real reason to remove this negative energy in order to live a peaceful and stress-free life.There are several factors that can attract negative energy in a home which includes :-

Also Read:

Unpleasant past experiences and events

Unresolved conflicts

Disorganized living space

Imbalance in energy flow

We can reduce the negative energy around us by adopting lifestyle changes and following below techniques listed by Aarti Prabhu, Tarot Card Reader of All India Institute of Occult Science.

You may like to read

Signs of Negative Energy in A House

1. No clutter: Clutter than create stress which disturbs your sleep, makes you feel uncomfortable, attracts negative energy around you. Always remember to clear all non essential things around you and leave the place looking neat and tidy. This helps your home be filled with warmth and positive vibrations.

2. Home Plants: You can add plants like Snake plant, Jade, Holy basil, money plant, Peace lily, Lucky bamboo, Aloe Vera to bring positivity at home.

3. Healing Crystals: These can be placed in your home to regain positivity, health , wealth, prosperity, luck, fortune, money, love, spirituality and attain abundance in every sphere of your life. Crystals like Amethyst, Black Tourmaline, Tigers eye, Citrine, Pyrite, Clear Quartz, Amber, Moonstone are few of them. You need to believe in them to reap the benefits of these crystals. These crystals need to be placed on a clean surface and need to be charged with moonlight or with Selenite stone on a regular basis.

4. Salt water therapy: Sprinkling small amounts of salt in all the corners of your home or sweeping done with the help of saltwater helps to cleanse your home.

So nurture and follow a positive approach, practice gratitude, embrace kindness and compassion which gives you shield of gratefulness, brings happiness within oneself, changes your thought process and brings more and more positivity in your day to day life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.