Vastu Tips: Clutter is known to be a big detriment to mental health, relationships, profession and decisions. We asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, about the significance of de-cluttering your home in Vastu and Feng shui. This article captures his thoughts and recommendations on de-cluttering. In this article, he talks about the step-by-step method of de-cluttering and the sequence you should follow to de-clutter the house as per Astro-Vastu.

Clutter in the house is a sub-conscious level message to the universe that I am not willing to "let go" of my thoughts, memories, wrong decisions, and my past. Clutter is the subliminal way to say that I do not want to move forward in life and would rather cling to my past. Once you understand the above you are aware and will be willing to change.

De-clutter is a big change which will transform your life for the better and that is the main reason you should act on it immediately.

The first place that Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava advises that you look at and de-clutter is the rooftop of your house. If there are any unused wood plants or wooden frames, tyres, or broken furniture please remove them first. Next, see the box-bed where you store old clothes. The best would be to empty the box bed and throw all the discarded clothes and other items inside the bed. Sometimes, that is not possible, and it is not possible to shift these old clothes to some other place. In that case, periodically remove these clothes, wash them and put them under the sun for a day. You can again fold and put them in the box bed.

Inspect the almirahs and storeroom and remove all that you have not used in the last year and discard them from the house. Especially, look for any entangled wires, old non-functional electric and electronic equipment like mixers, grinders, heaters, TV, etc. and remove them from the house. Clocks and watches which are no longer functional also cause a lot of havoc in our lives because they represent bad Saturn, Rahu and Mercury. Either remove them from the house or get them repaired. Entangled wires are spoils the Vastu attributes of the direction where they are placed and bring in confusion and misfortune in the corresponding dimensions of your life. For example, if entangled wires are lying in the North they create entanglement in your working life.

The front of your house should always be spic and span. Any clutter just outside your main door, whether visible or inside a cabinet, is an invitation to contaminated energies inside the house and so should be discarded as part of the de-clutter process.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests you perform this de-cluttering exercise once six months or at most once in a year.

(Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and has served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success with his expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working in senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practising Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)