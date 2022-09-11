In today’s modern world, electronic items are so useful to us that we can’t imagine our life without them, In fact, they have made our life easier and more comfortable. Cool air is provided in the home through fans, coolers, and air conditioners. In addition to this, the house is filled with several other electronic devices that have simplified our lives. However, the places of the electronic items also have a significant impact on the Vastu of the house if the household items are not arranged properly and not in accordance with the Vastu Shastra. As a result, the house’s happiness and peace can be disturbed. They also prove to be a barrier to the family’s growth. Hence, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, shared some Vastu tips on which direction is ideal for eliminating any flaws which create a negative environment in the house.

IDEAL DIRECTION FOR AIR CONDITIONER AS PER VASTU

According to Vastu Shastra, Installing air conditioners in the wrong direction can create negative outcomes. It can have negative effects on the mind, health, and finances.

The Air Conditioners should be placed in the north or west direction, as per Vastu. This has positive effects. Besides this, the cooler may also be placed towards the northeast, northwest, or east. Hence, it is essential to keep a few things in mind before installing Air Conditioners. Also, make sure that the cooler’s water shouldn’t very dirty, and the noise the cooler makes while operating shouldn’t be excessive. However, the west direction is not ideal for cooler as it causes financial problems, so avoid this place.

VASTU TIPS FOR OTHER HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

According to Vastu, for electronic items in the kitchen, the south east direction is the ideal location.

It is best to position refrigerators in the south, west, south-east, or north. Any alternative placement might have unfavourable effects on the family and its members.