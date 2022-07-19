Kids spend a significant amount of time in their rooms doing homework, playing, and sleeping. They usually spend maximum time in their rooms because they feel secure and happy in that space. As a result, the colour of your kid’s room must be decided as per vastu shastra. Check out 5 colours which are considered best for your child’s room.Also Read - Vastu Tips for Family Peace: 6 Ways to Avoid Conflicts at Home

5 Best Bedroom Colours For Kids as Per Vastu Shastra

Blue Colour: If you have a hyperactive child, paint his or her room blue. According to Vastu, certain colours have a calming effect and can change the energy of the room. However, if the room has a window facing north, you should avoid using blue.

Green Colour: If the child struggles to concentrate on his or her studies, the green colour can also be used in the study room. Green is also a naturally soothing colour because the majority of nature around us is green.

Yellow Colour: As per Vastu Shastra, soothing colous like yellow is considered best for kids room as it balances mood swings and also improves their behaviour . If you consider something bright for your child’s room then go for yellow.

Purple Colour: Using purple as the colour of your child’s room is one of the best Vastu tips you can get. It not only creates a peaceful atmosphere, but it also helps children relax. It has also been shown to improve sleeping patterns in children.

Pink Colour: If we are talking about delightness and simplicity, pink is what comes to our mind. Pink is not only a very subtle colour but also reflects calm and peace in a way. If you consider something pastel for your kid’s room then go for pink. It is also considered effective for kids mind as light colours will keep them calm and relaxed.