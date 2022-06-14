The kitchen is an integral part of any house—the food we eat is one of the most important sources of vitality, health and immunity. Every single appliance that finds pride of place in your kitchen is important, and if it is placed according to the principles of Vastu, can ensure that positivity prevails.Also Read - Vastu And Aquariums: Know How Fishes Can Bring Prosperity, Wealth And Happiness to Your House

As per a report in India TV, the kitchen is the most important place in a house as it is our Annapurna. And it is important to keep it clean and hygiene-proof. If you wish to attract monetary benefits in your life, then make sure you have a picture of Annapurna in your kitchen. Also Read - Vastu Tips: In Which Direction Should You Put Money Plant For Prosperity And Fortune?

Not just that, also put up a nice picture of fruits and vegetables in your kitchen. According to the report, there will be no shortage of money or food in the house. The grain stocks are always full and there is happiness and prosperity in the house. Also Read - 10 Vastu Tips to Remember When Placing Mirrors in Your Home

As per Vastu, the location of the kitchen has a critical role to play in ensuring good digestion and health.

Vastushastra prescribes South-East and North-West as the directions for the kitchen. South East is associated with the solar plexus or Manipura Chakra which is where the digestive fire symbolically burns in the body to transform food into nutrients thereby providing vital energy for the whole body to function. All the kitchen equipment – stove, microwave ovens, and induction plates represent fire and should be either in the South-East or South of the home.

However, in modern structures, it is not possible to always have a kitchen in one of the above two directions. In such a case a large part of the effect of the Vastu defect can be neutralized by using the right coloured slab below the kitchen fire. In Vastu, two stones – Yellow Jaisalmer, and Baroda Green are suggested to balance the elements if the kitchen stove is not in a proper direction. A good Vastu consultant should be able to guide you on which stone to use in case there are health or digestion issues.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava cautions about the use of granite in countertops. Most granite tops radiate radon when heated and inhalation of this radiation may cause serious illness. Even quartz countertops may not be safe. It is always recommended to use kitchen countertops made of natural stone or wood.

For better digestion, Vastushastra recommends you to look at another important area of your house which is the centre. The centre of your house symbolically represents your stomach. Any Vastu defect here can cause digestion-related problems. The basic recommendation is to keep this area clean and clutter-free.