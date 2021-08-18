The kitchen is an integral part of any household—the food we eat is one of the most important sources of vitality, health and immunity. Every single appliance that finds pride of place in your kitchen is important, and if it is placed according to the principles of Vastu, can ensure that positivity prevails.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 18, Wednesday: Luck Will Favour Taurus, Scorpio May Face Financial Crises

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, a leading Vastu Expert and Astrologer in Delhi NCR, believes that the kitchen is the best place to attain better health and improve digestion. It is said that better digestion is the key to better health. Also Read - Numerology: How Your Birth Date Affects Your Career

As per Vastu, the location of the kitchen has a critical role to play in ensuring good digestion and health. Vastushastra prescribes South-East and North-West as the directions for the kitchen. South East is associated with the solar plexus or Manipura Chakra which is where the digestive fire symbolically burns in the body to transform food into nutrients thereby providing vital energy for the whole body to function. All the kitchen equipment – stove, microwave ovens, and induction plates represent fire and should be either in South-East or South of the home. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 17, Tuesday: Money Will be a Problem For These Zodiac Signs

However, in modern structures, it is not possible to always have a kitchen in one of the above two directions. In such a case a large part of the effect of the Vastu defect can be neutralized by using the right coloured slab below the kitchen fire. In Vastu, two stones – Yellow Jaisalmer, and Baroda Green are suggested to balance the elements if the kitchen stove is not in a proper direction. A good Vastu consultant should be able to guide you on which stone to use in case there are health or digestion issues.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava cautions about the use of granite in countertops. Most granite tops radiate radon when heated and inhalation of this radiation may cause serious illness. Even quartz countertops may not be safe. It is always recommended to use kitchen countertops made of natural stone or wood.

For better digestion, Vastushastra recommends you to look at another important area of your house which is the centre. The centre of your house symbolically represents your stomach. Any Vastu defect here can cause digestion related problems. The basic recommendation is to keep this area clean and clutter-free.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava recommends that you identify the zone of immunity of your house. Stand at the centre of the house with a compass and locate the area between North and North East. As per the tenets of Vastu, this is the zone of health and immunity. If there is a kitchen stove, or red, orange, violet or pink colour in this zone there is a likelihood of poor immunity or frequent illness in the family. Since this zone is represented by water, it is best to use light shades of blue in the North or North-East.

Different illnesses are linked with Vastu defects in different directions and a detailed Vastu audit may be required. However, if you identify and rectify the Vastu defects related to the kitchen a lot of health complications can be avoided.

(Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)