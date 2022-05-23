Vastu tips for money: Everyone in life is concerned about their financial situation. And we all desire some level of financial security. However, with the help of Vastu guidance, one can live their life with financial stability. The grace of Mother Lakshmi brings immense wealth and happiness. Therefore, in order to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and to keep it secure always, its important to avoid certain mistakes. According to Vastu Shastra, there are several mistakes people make in finances which affect happiness and prosperity in their life. So, today we will tell you 5 mistakes that you should avoid while calculating money as per Vastu Shastra.Also Read - Vastu Tips: 5 Plants That You Should Avoid Keeping at Home

5 Mistakes To Avoid While Calculating Money:

Never use your saliva while calculating money: Many people use saliva while calculating their money. According to Vastu, Lakshmi is insulted in this way and the person may spend the rest of his life in poverty. Furthermore, the bacteria on notes can be harmful for one's health.

Never write anything on money: Never destroy or write anything on the notes. This is not just an insult to wealth, but it is also against Indian government regulations.

Respect money and handle it with care: Never keep food items on the notes. Nor leave the note-coins lying here and there. Always treat money with respect.

Avoid Keeping money with waste papers in purse: Do not keep old bills, waste papers with money in the purse. According to Vastu Shastra, by doing this it will affect your income and lead to financial crisis.

Always Keep your money safe: While sleeping at night, do not keep your bag around your head. Always keep money safely in the cupboard, shelf, locker etc. Also, do not keep the notes in the purse twisted, its also a sign of disrespecting wealth which can affect prosperity in your life.

We hope these Vastu tips help you in money, success and financial growth.