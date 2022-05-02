A bathroom is a place that is generally neglected. People do not think about the cleanliness of this place. While according to Vastu this is the place that creates maximum negativity. Due to this, financial losses and hindrances to growth can be seen. So, to avoid it one should follow some important Vastu tips.Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 2, Monday: Cancer to Get Recognition From Bosses, Leo to Lead Healthy Life

Do not leave water in the bucket after bathing. If anyone takes a bath with that remaining water, it will affect the life of that person and at the same time, it will also hurt him.

After taking a bath, do not keep the bucket empty. But According to Vastu, the bucket should be filled with clean water. If you do not want to keep the water filled, then turn the bucket upside down. This will not cause the problem of Vastu defects.

If the hair is wet immediately after bathing, then married women should not apply vermilion. This has a negative effect on them as well as negative thoughts also come to their mind.

Do not use any sharp object immediately after bathing. You can use a nail cutter before taking a bath.

Don’t touch the fire immediately. First, you eat something and then go to the kitchen.

Don’t apply makeup immediately after bathing. If your hair is wet, then it is considered taboo to do makeup. Negative energy enters the exposed hair very quickly. So, this thing must be kept in mind.

Wipe out the bathroom after bathing. Do not keep it wet. Do not keep your bathroom untidy and unorganized. Doing this can cause a shortage of money in the house. After the bath, always clean the bathroom properly and organize things, keep the things where they should be kept.

Never leave the wet clothes to wash them later. According to Vastu, doing so weakens your Sun. Therefore, after bathing do not leave wet clothes at all. Rather, it should be washed before taking a bath. Otherwise, due to the weak Sun, the honour and respect of the person will decrease. Along with this, money loss and many struggles may have to be faced.

Clean the bathroom immediately after taking a bath otherwise Rahu, Ketu, and the planet Saturn get annoyed. Due to this, the ill effects of these three planets increase rapidly. You may face financial loss.

(Inputs by Dr Aarti Dahiya, astrologer and Vastu specialist)