To attract financial abundance or if you want that your pocket should always be full of money there are some décor items you can keep in your home to bring prosperity. You can follow some Vastu tips:Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 20, Wednesday: Gemini Must Avoid Giving Expensive Gifts, Best Time to Invest for Scorpio

Plants and Flowers

Certain plants play an important role in bringing good luck and positive energy to your home. Plants like bamboo, tulsi, lotus, jasmine, and many other plants are considered auspicious and attract prosperity. Use a green or blue flower vase for the north or north-east corner and a yellow flower vase for the southwest corner. Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 19, Tuesday: Taurus Will Celebrate New Beginnings, Gemini Should Focus on Their Career

Place a Mirror

If you want to increase your business definitely put a mirror in your office and living area of your home. You can place it in the north or west direction. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 17 to April 23: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Light lamps, diyas, and incense at home each morning and evening.

This acts as a cleanser shooing away the negativity or any evil eyes. Place a red lamp or install a red light in the southeast for fame and success.

Water Fountains & Aquarium

A small water fountain can be placed in the NNW direction and an aquarium is very auspicious if it is placed in the northeast direction of the house. This attracts and welcomes positive energy, wealth, and prosperity. One must take care that water does not get stagnant and get dirty; it must be cleaned often, as stagnant waters in the house can bring obstacles to financial growth and opportunities.

Artificial money bowl or Gem Stone Tree

For abundance and prosperity, you can keep an artificial bowl of money in your home. Very soon you will get positive results because it attracts financial income and prosperity for you.

Name Plate

People should place a nameplate outside their houses. This indicates the owner of the house and it works in the favor of the owners as it helps trace positivity and good opportunities.

Salt

Salt is a healer. Placing a salt bowl in the corners of the house helps to absorb all the negativity.

(Inputs by Dr Aarti Dahiya, Astrologer and Vastu Specialist)