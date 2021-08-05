Vastu Tips for money, health, and happiness: Vastu is both mythological and scientific. It is defined as a science that works around the combination of the five basic elements of nature and its peculiarities for people and materials. Vastu Shastra helps to form the best permutation and combination atmosphere or helps in developing a strong and positive work and life environment, wherein Paanchbhootas can get the most benefit from the five basic elements. Therefore, it can enhance health, happiness, wealth, and prosperity in the living environment.Also Read - COVID-19 Symptoms in Children is for a Short Duration, Finds Study

The most important function of Vastu is to redirect the energies in positive momentum. In Vastu, the directions play critical roles. According to Vastu, in order to make a perfect building structure, you must have a proper understanding of all directions. There are 16 directions as per the Vastu Shastra. Check out the following:

The northeast direction/area is responsible for clearness and is a perfect area for meditation. East of Northeast is great for entertainment and fun, making it an ideal area for a family room. The east zone is responsible for developing good relations and hence is deemed as a perfect space for living rooms. East of southeast helps you understand your real-life goals. It is also an area of trouble and anxiety. The southeast zone is for currency, cash, and liquidity. South-Southeast is the direction of power and trust. The South is an area of recognition, acknowledgment, and social reputation. South-Southwest is an area dedicated to expenditure. Hence, this area cleans all the waste and useless things of life. Southwest is an area of marriage, family coherence, solidity, and relationships. The Western part of the Southwest is an area of learning, knowledge, education, and investments. The West End provides you with the highest business profits. The Western part of the northwest is an area of stress and depression. The Northwest is the zone of support and health. The North of Northwestern part is the energy of attraction and good sex. North is an area of continuous growth and opportunity. The northern part of the Northeast is a zone of good health and strong immunity.

Vastu tips for attracting money to home: Money is of prime importance in our lives. According to Vastu Shastra, the five elements: fire, water, earth, air, and space are a combination of cosmic energy. If any one of these elements goes out of balance, it will attract a lot of negative emotions into the home. By following some of the main guidelines of Vastu Shastra, homeowners can effectively improve their standard of living, financial stability, peace, and prosperity. The following are important tips from Vastu on the flow of funds:

Home entrance to be in exact cardinal directions.

The kitchen must be in the southeast.

Ensure that there is no bathroom in the north and west.

The blue bottled money plant in the north.

The Kuber idol in the north.

The red-light bulb in the southeast.

Ensure that there are no plants or vegetation to the west.

A pair of white horses in the northwest.

Use Lakshmi spell to the southeast.

Keep a locker to the west.

Tulsi plant to the east.

— Inputs by Sahil Kothari, Founder of Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy, Life coach, Astro and Vastu expert