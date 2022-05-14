What role do colours play in Vastu? Can colours help a businessman in enhancing his business? What are some colours to avoid in the office? We asked these questions to Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava to understand the role of colours in Office Vastu.Also Read - Vastu Tips: 10 Plants You Should Have in Your Bedroom to Reap Maximum Benefits

Colours are the visual representation of the five elements – a concept which defines the whole existence and also the science of Vastu. Imagine any one of the five elements; earth, water, air, fire or space missing from the world and you will realize that life will become impossible. Not only are these five elements exist physically they exist in our minds, our thoughts, our actions and our body systems. Also Read - Tulsi Chaura: Where to Keep At Home As Per Vastu and Maximum Benefits

Light blue is the colour of Water, green is the colour of air, red obviously is the colour of fire, yellow is the colour of earth and grey is the colour of space. In Vastu, each direction is assigned one of the five elements and the existing relationships between these five elements decide whether a particular colour is beneficial or not in a particular direction. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Money: 8 Things You Shouldn't do After Taking Bath to Avoid Loss of Wealth

For a business establishment, the North is the direction of new customers, new orders and new opportunities and the Water element represents the North. If there is red in North which is the colour of Fire, then orders do not execute and payments get stuck. On the other hand, if there is yellow or golden colour in the North the order pipeline starts drying up.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava further adds that for a business cash flow is of paramount importance and South East which is a direction of Fire, represents cash flow in Vastu. So blue in South East will hamper cash flow and you may find your money getting stuck with the customers or suppliers.

As a general guideline, office colours should be bright and light because you want the employees to be active and productive. Dark colours should not be used in the office as they induce lethargy and sleepiness. Light green, light blue, and light orange are some of the colours you can use in the office.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests that while looking to implement these suggestions in your office look for the colours of the walls, wallpapers, blinds, carpets and furniture. Also note that some amount of anti-element colours do not cause much harm so do not start removing all files, vases, and other small items of red colour from the North.

(VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and has served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success with his expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working in senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practising Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)