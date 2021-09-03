Vastu shastra provides specific guidelines for building design. However, most of these guidelines are becoming impossible to implement due to irregular plots and orientations. This is further compounded by condominium living where apartments are made to maximize the space rather than designing it as per the tenets of Vastu.Also Read - 5 Easy Vastu Tips For Toilets And Bathrooms

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, a renowned Vastu Consultant in Delhi NCR, says that the only way to implement Vastu principles in modern buildings is to decode the principles of Vastushastra and find effective remedies based on modern technology and research because in most cases structural changes are also not possible.

These days it is common to find homes and apartments which do not have sufficient sunlight in the home. The reasons can be several. In Delhi and nearby cities you will find rowhouses that do not have open space on either side. The desire to utilize the maximum space for renting and other purposes have resulted in sunlight and natural airflow to happen only from the facing direction. If the facing is north then in most cases you will find that the house does not have any sunlight in most parts of the day. In apartments the only source of sunlight is balconies.

However, in cities like Mumbai, the cost of land has necessitated apartment owners to cover their balconies and convert them to storerooms or study rooms.

Sunlight helps the brain make the hormones that the body needs to function. Examples are serotonin, which plays a role in mood, and melatonin, which helps with sleep patterns. The skin also uses sunlight to make vitamin D. In fact all the colours in the sunlight. The red colour wavelength elevates your mood and promotes cell regeneration, the green aids in detoxification and stress relief while the blue light increases our metabolism, calms nerves and builds vitality in the body.’

As enumerated in the article, there are several reasons due to which your house or office may not be receiving sunlight. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests a combination of Vastu measures and modern technology to compensate for this Vastu defect. The living area and kitchen should be painted in bright colours. Bright shades of orange, yellow and light green are the best colours to increase the vitalizing energy of the living room and kitchen. You can also place a large painting of sunflowers in the living room if the walls cannot be repainted.

The use of sunlamps, which are not available on market, is another way to get full-spectrum light in the house. However, this requires some prudence. Do not light the sunlamp throughout the day. Use UV-free sunlamps and set it to 3500 lux. A similar UV-free sunlamp of low intensity may be lighted in the kitchen on the east wall when cooking breakfast and lunch.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava cautions that those who are suffering from diabetes, depression, skin diseases should consult their doctor before using such lamps.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava