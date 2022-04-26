Mirrors are an essential part of every household. Even a small one-bedroom apartment will have at least one mirror. You will find mirrors in bedrooms, bathrooms and in some cases in the dining room. Many people fear about the adverse effects of mirrors when they are not placed as per Vastu especially when placed in the bedroom. Therefore, we asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava what are the guidelines in Vastushastra for placement of mirrors?Also Read - Vastu Tips For Money: Keep These 7 Things at Home for Successful Career and Financial Prosperity

According to him, there are several factors which need to be considered for placing mirrors in the bedroom. Mirrors not only reflect what is in front of it but also reflects the energies of the space where they are placed. That is why you will find several Vastu consultants placing different mirrors at different places in a space to create a beneficial flow of energies in the space. Mirrors also have an effect on the sub-conscious mind and that changes the behaviour of the dwellers of the space.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava gives the following guidelines for mirrors in the bedroom based on all the Vastu principles enumerated above.

The first Vastu principle for the bedroom is that the mirror should not reflect the couple or the individual while they are sleeping on the bed. This has to be understood in detail. The nature of the mirror is that it will reflect the bed when you look at it from a particular angle. The only care which you should take is that it is not placed such that you see your reflection in the mirror while lying down. So mirrors or Television screens, which are also reflective in nature should not be placed on the opposite wall. You should also not place two mirrors opposite to each other such that they create mirror images of each other. This causes confusion and illusion in the mind.

Vastu experts have found that mirrors opposite the bed causes frequent arguments and fights between the couple while mirror placed on the side wall such that it reflects the bed from the side causes health issues specially related to middle and lower back.

Nowadays, in order to create a special effect many people use broken mirrors or mirror pieces to create a wall design. Here multiple images are formed of the person standing in front of this masterpiece. This should be avoided as it too causes confusion in the mind. There is also a trend of reflective wardrobes which again has the same effect as it reflects the couple while sleeping.

As per Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, the best is to have a separate walk-in dressing as is the trend in modern apartment. Not only does it provide privacy but is also conducive as per Vastu. If for some reason you are not able to follow the above guidelines while placing the mirror, you can cover it with a sheet or curtain when you sleep.

