They say a home is not complete without a place for God. Should we have a mandir in the house, what are the Vastu secrets for a place of God, which direction should it be in and where should we face while praying? We asked these questions and more to Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, a renowned Vastu expert and Astrologer from Delhi-NCR on behalf of our readers.

He reveals that in the original texts of Vastu shastra temples were built on the outer periphery of the town. Besides spirituality and religion, its purpose was to socialize, hear religious discourses, and raise the consciousness of the dwellers. However, with several historical reasons and lifestyle changes, people started creating temples in homes.

Earlier North East of the house was earmarked for reading scriptures and meditation has now become the de facto direction to place the temple of the house.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava shares that there are four directional zones where you can place the mandir; North-East, West, North and East and you should place the mandir in such a way when praying you are facing West or East. If that is not possible you can face the North direction while praying.

The temple should have pictures of Gods and Goddesses and not idols. If you have a tradition to install idols made of metals or stones then they should not be longer than your fist plus thumb. In some houses, you will find that the family has done the invocation ceremony to bring life into the idols. This should be avoided at all costs. The reason is simple when you believe that the idol is a living entity after the invocation, then how can you perform household deeds in the presence of a living God? You cannot then cook a non-vegetarian dish, eat non-veg or drink liquor. Also, you have to worship the God twice every day and offer bhog. Since these rituals are difficult in the modern world, it is best to keep pictures of God and Goddesses in place of metal or stone idols.

Never place a torn picture or broken idol in your home temple and never have idols spread throughout the house. Some people take pride in their Ganesha collection and proudly show them to visitors. When figurines of Gods and Goddesses are spread in several places in the house it becomes all the more difficult to maintain their sanctity.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava also cautions that there are certain astrological combinations where it is suggested not to have a temple at home. A qualified astrologer will be able to guide you on that.

