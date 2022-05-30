Roses are prized for their beauty and scent, and are one of the most regularly found and loved flowers. The woody and thorny rose plant’s flower petals and leaves are often available in our homes as oils, rose water, and Gulkand. Though Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of design, forbids prickly plants such as cactus from being kept in dwellings, the rose plant is an exception due to its multiple benefits. According to vastu, rose plants should be placed in home as it is beneficial for medicinal purposes, promotes healthy life and prevents negative energies from home. Lets look at some of the ways where rose plants should be kept in your house.Also Read - 5 Monday Rules You Should Follow to Keep Negative Energies Away From Your House

Vastu Tips For Placing Rose Plant at Home:

Beneficial to kept Rose Plants in South-West: Flowering plants such as the rose should be cultivated on the southwest corner of the house. The south is also a good direction for keeping red-flowering plants alive. This is thought to raise the house owner’s social prestige. Also Read - 11 Ways to Give Your Love Relationship a Boost, Vastu Expert Shares Tips

During Summers, Keep Rose Plants in Shade: If you would like to move your rose outdoors during hot months, then be sure to place the plant in shade at first outside. Your rose will need to harden off outside if you don’t want it to burn. Also Read - Money Plant Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Keep The Beautiful Money Plant At Home - Watch Video

When Kept Indoors, Place Rose Plants in Direct Sunlight: Miniature roses plants require a lot of direct sunlight to bloom. At least six hours of direct sunlight are required. Windows with a southern or western exposure are great.

Keep Rose Plants Away From Spiders!: Rose plants are prone to spider mites indoors if the air is extremely dry. To avoid this, place your plant on top of a tray of pebbles that has been moistened with water. The humidity will rise as the water evaporates.

Remove Wasted Blooms Away From Rose Plants: Ensure that any wasted blooms are removed on a regular basis to encourage more blossoming. Remove any leaves that are yellow or brown. You should also clip your roses on a regular basis.This will aid in the development of new growth and blossoming.